Mike Tyson has predicted Floyd Mayweather will handily beat Logan Paul when the two face off this weekend.

Mayweather, 50-0 as a professional, and YouTube sensation Paul will meet in Miami on Sunday night.

Under the exhibition fight rules there will be no winner officially declared and the result won’t be registered on either fighter’s professional record.

Knockouts are permitted, however, and Tyson believes there will only be one winner.

“Floyd is going to kill this guy, man,” he told Reuters. “Floyd stays in the gym, he’s never out of shape. He’s going to have so much fun winning this money.”

Mayweather, who is nicknamed “Money,” said he expects to make north of $50million from the fight, which will not count against his unblemished professional record.

He has called the fight “legalized bank robbery.”

Many onlookers have criticised the increase in celebrity exhibition fights in recent years but Tyson doesn’t believe the phenomenon is doing the sport any harm at all.

“I’m a boxing historian,” Tyson added.

“Boxing comes from the gutter,” he said, referring to its long history of controversies including his own infamous 1997 fight against Evander Holyfield, where he was disqualified for biting his opponent’s ear.

“So with YouTubers, anything anyone does with gloves on is paying homage to boxing. Boxing can’t go any lower than where it started.”

