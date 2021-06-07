✕ Close Logan Paul teases potential rematch- 'Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul II'.mp4

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went head to head in an exhibition fight tonight and you can follow all the latest updates and reaction from the spectacle in Miami below.

The YouTuber Paul took a major step up from his only previous experience in the ring against fellow social media star KSI, with whom he shared an amateur draw, before losing the tightly contested professional rematch via split decision. He had the height, weight and reach advantage over Mayweather, as well as being 18 years younger than his illustrious opponent. Mayweather is a former five-division world champion who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record before coming back to the ring in 2017 to beat UFC star Conor McGregor and clinch his 50th professional victory.

Mayweather had experience of an exhibition fight like this one, crushing kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round. It was a feisty build-up including a highly fractious press conference when the YouTuber’s brother, Jake Paul, stole Mayweather’s hat, much to the ire of the boxing legend who fumed at the “disrespect”.

As this was not an official professional the result didn’t go down on either fighter’s record with the bout stunning all onlookers by going the distance.

Follow live coverage and reaction from Hard Rock Stadium tonight: