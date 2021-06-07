Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul LIVE: Fight results, latest updates, highlights and reaction
Follow all the latest reaction from the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in Miami
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went head to head in an exhibition fight tonight and you can follow all the latest updates and reaction from the spectacle in Miami below.
The YouTuber Paul took a major step up from his only previous experience in the ring against fellow social media star KSI, with whom he shared an amateur draw, before losing the tightly contested professional rematch via split decision. He had the height, weight and reach advantage over Mayweather, as well as being 18 years younger than his illustrious opponent. Mayweather is a former five-division world champion who retired in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record before coming back to the ring in 2017 to beat UFC star Conor McGregor and clinch his 50th professional victory.
Mayweather had experience of an exhibition fight like this one, crushing kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round. It was a feisty build-up including a highly fractious press conference when the YouTuber’s brother, Jake Paul, stole Mayweather’s hat, much to the ire of the boxing legend who fumed at the “disrespect”.
As this was not an official professional the result didn’t go down on either fighter’s record with the bout stunning all onlookers by going the distance.
Follow live coverage and reaction from Hard Rock Stadium tonight:
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul punch stats revealed
Logan Paul admitted he “won” by taking Floyd Mayweather Jr the distance over eight tough rounds at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.
The YouTube sensation came away as a morale winner due to no official judges ringside to announce a winner, even though fans predictably sided with Mayweather Jr as the consensus winner.
But Paul’s stamina and ability to take shots from the former five-weight world champion surprised some.
The official 34.5-pound weight advantage allowed him to absorb crisp, glancing blows from Mayweather Jr.
But the 26-year-old dished out enough himself, as proven by the official punch stats.
The YouTube star went the distance against the legendary boxer over eight rounds
POLL: Who won the fight?
Over 150,000 fans have voted on who won Mayweather Jr vs Paul on Showtime’s Twitter page:
Mayweather currently has 80.5 per cent of the vote, while Paul has 19.5 per cent.
Foreman congratulates fellow great Mayweather
DID MAYWEATHER SAVE PAUL?
Exhibition bouts are not supposed to deliver knockouts and many have questioned whether Mayweather kept Paul on his feet after catching the YouTuber with a counter-hook.
JAKE PAUL CALLS OUT CANELO
Jake Paul warned Canelo Alvarez he would “eat him alive” shortly after his brother Logan went the distance with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in Florida on Sunday night.
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Mayweather has had his say on Paul’s performance, and why he did/could not knock out the YouTuber.
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
The question on everyone’s minds is: How much will Mayweather and Paul make from last night’s fight?
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Here’s our report on the big fight.
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
NBA star LeBron James is among those to have mocked the fight on social media.
Here’s a look at the reaction on Twitter after Paul survived eight rounds against Mayweather.
