‘I ain’t got no money’: Mike Tyson says he wants $1bn to fight Jake Paul
The former heavyweight boxing champion and the YouTube star have hung out on numerous occasions
Mike Tyson has said he wants “a billion bucks” to box Jake Paul, with the former heavyweight champion suggesting that he has “no f***ing money”.
Tyson and YouTube star Paul have hung out on numerous occasions, and the latter has even suggested that he could fight his fellow American.
Tyson, 55, has said that he has heard nothing about such a bout, however.
“Nobody told me that,” Tyson said on his podcast. “Hey, I ain’t got no f***ing money. So, where’s the f***ing contract?
“I ain’t know nothing about it. Listen, I’ve been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well, but I’ve never heard this.
“I was with him in St Barts not too long ago partying, and he never told me this. I’ve never heard this from nobody, I’ve just heard this from you guys.”
Tyson’s last professional bout took place in 2005, when “Iron Mike” was stopped by Kevin McBride, though Tyson returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition draw with Roy Jones Jr.
Meanwhile, 25-year-old Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer in recent years, knocking out every man he has faced – including former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last time out.
When Tyson was asked how much money he would want to fight Paul, the former heavyweight champion said: “A billion bucks.
“We got to get some more [money] man. S***, blue-eyed, blonde hair... that s*** is very expensive.
“We need to get some more money, man.”
