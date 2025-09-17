The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Mike Tyson reveals reason he is still fighting ahead of Floyd Mayweather clash
Mike Tyson has spoken ahead of his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather as he prepares to return to the ring just months before his 60th birthday
Mike Tyson has revealed that proving his greatness is the reason he is still fighting as he approaches his 60th birthday.
Tyson, who will turn 60 next July, has agreed to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in early 2026.
The former heavyweight champion looked a shadow of his former self as he lost to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on points last year and has admitted even his 14-year-old son has questioned why he keeps going back for more.
Tyson told the Today Show: “For a moment, I didn’t know what to say. He said, ‘Why? Why are you doing it?’ And I felt sad for a moment.”
After a pause for thought, Tyson added: “I said, because I’m the best that ever did it. That’s why.”
Tyson and Mayweather are both set for lucrative paydays for the event, although the date and rules are yet to be announced.
But ‘Iron Mike’ is adamant he is not motivated by money.
“Listen, I made more money in my 50s than I did in my 20s,” Tyson explained. And I only had, what, four fights over my 50s. That’s really interesting.
“From that perspective, I’m now 60 years old. The money doesn’t mean anything. The people I love, I can take care of.”
Tyson retired from professional boxing back in 2005 after the sixth defeat of his career against little-known Irishman Kevin McBride.
But he returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition with fellow great, Roy Jones Jr. The contest was scored a draw and Tyson was expected to walk away from the sport for good afterwards.
However, he agreed to take on Paul last year in a bout that went on the professional records of both men.
Paul, who is 31 years Tyson’s junior, cruised to a points win at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Tyson later claimed he “almost died” and required “eight blood transfusions” earlier in the year after being rushed to hospital.
Yet he is still planning to step between the ropes once more, this time to face the legendary Mayweather.
