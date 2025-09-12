Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will settle their differences once and for all when they clash for the IBF welterweight title at Windsor Park on Saturday night.

History will be made in Belfast with Crocker and Donovan facing each other in the first ever all-Irish world title fight.

And there will be added spice for this weekend’s rematch after the controversial ending to their first fight back in March.

On that occasion, Donovan dominated the majority of the contest but was disqualified at the end of the eighth round after continuing to punch Crocker after the bell.

He will get his shot at redemption on Saturday night, but let’s first take a look back at some more of boxing’s most memorable disqualifications.

Roy Jones Jr vs Montell Griffin

Roy Jones Jr and Montell Griffin had a combined record of 60 wins and no losses when they fought for the WBC light heavyweight title in ‘The Battle of the Undefeated’ in March 1997.

Jones was a three-weight world champion at the time and widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

But Griffin took the fight to him in the early stages and more than held his own. After eight rounds there was little to split the pair, with Jones Jr narrowly ahead on two cards, while the other judge had Griffin a point up.

In the final minute of the ninth, Jones Jr staggered Griffin with a right hand and went in for the finish.

After a heavy onslaught, Griffin took a knee but Jones Jr inexplicably kept punching his opponent while he was down, connecting with a right hand-left hook combination.

Griffin slumped to the canvas and the fight was waved off. Jones Jr believed he had been declared the winner but his celebrations were cut short when the referee disqualified him for the illegal blows and handed the victory to Griffin.

An immediate rematch was ordered which took place five months later. This time, Jones Jr left no doubts as he took out Griffin in less than a round to reclaim his WBC belt.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Riddick Bowe vs Andrew Golota 1 & 2

Former unified heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe took on the unbeaten Andrew Golota in July 1996 as he looked to move back into title contention.

It became apparent early on that the fight was at risk of becoming farcical when Golota repeatedly caught Bowe with low blows.

Despite multiple warnings Golota kept committing the same offence, and after sinking in another shot below the belt that dropped Bowe to his knees, the Polish star was disqualified in the seventh round.

Golota’s indiscipline sparked a mass brawl as Bowe’s team reacted furiously, despite their man getting his hand raised.

The rematch took place five months later, but followed an eerily similar pattern. Golota kept hitting Bowe low and he was thrown out once again, this time in the ninth round.

Remarkably, Golota got a world title shot in his next fight, but lasted less than a round with Lennox Lewis.

Bowe was never the same again and did not have another fight for eight years.

Andre Dirrell vs Jose Uzcategui

Olympic bronze medallist Andre Dirrell faced dangerous Venezuelan puncher Jose Uzcategui in May 2017 for the IBF interim super middleweight title.

Dirrell had previously fallen short in two world title challenges but knew a victory over Uzcategui would put him in line for a third shot at glory.

Uzcategui tried to press the action and backed Dirrell into the corner at the end of the eighth round.

As the bell rang, Uzcategui unleashed a three-punch combination that knocked Dirrell down heavily. However, at least two of the punches landed after the bell.

Dirrell was in no position to continue, leading to the referee disqualifying Uzcategui for landing fight-ending blows illegally.

What happened next was scarcely believable. Dirrell’s uncle and trainer Leon Lawson Jr caught an unsuspecting Uzcategui with a left hook as he stood in his corner, before throwing two more shots.

He was subsequently charged with a misdemeanour assault and suspended by the WBC.

Dirrell and Uzcategui had a rematch 10 months after their first fight and it also went eight rounds.

This time, Dirrell was pulled out by his corner ahead of the ninth as Uzcategui exacted revenge.

David Price vs Kash Ali

Like Dirrell, David Price also won a bronze medal at the Olympics before turning professional after the 2008 Games.

There were high hopes that he could go right to the top of the professional ranks but a string of knockout defeats pushed him back down to domestic level.

In March 2019, Price was looking to regain some momentum in his career as he took on the little-known Kash Ali in front of his home fans in Liverpool.

After a bad-tempered build-up, it was Price who took control early on in the fight, but both men looked tired heading into the fifth round.

Just as Ali was threatening to get back into the fight, Price landed a huge right hand that wobbled his rival.

Ali went into survival mode and grabbed hold of Price before wrestling him to the ground to buy himself some recovery time.

However, while both men were down, Ali decided to sink his teeth into Price’s stomach, leaving clear bite marks behind.

Price and his trainer pointed out to the referee what happened, and Ali was immediately disqualified.

Ali was given a six-month ban and fined £10,000 while Price only fought twice more before hanging up his gloves later that year.

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 2

Let’s finish with another biting incident – the most infamous disqualification of the lot.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s rivalry had started in 1996 when Holyfield upset the odds to hand his fellow American just the second loss of his career.

In a thrilling contest, it was Holyfield who came on strong to stop Tyson in the 11th round and send the crowd wild inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The rematch was scheduled for seven months later in June 1997 as Tyson vowed to get his revenge.

The two heavyweights got straight back down to business as they fought at close quarters with their heads colliding on multiple occasions.

Tyson felt some of the head clashes were deliberate and began to grow frustrated. Midway through the third round, he lost his cool and shockingly took a bite of Holyfield’s ear during a clinch.

open image in gallery Mike Tyson was disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear (Sky Sports/PA handout) ( PA Media )

A disgusted Holyfield clutched at his ear to highlight Tyson’s misdemeanour, but the referee missed it and waved the fight on.

Shortly before the bell to signal the end of the third, Tyson went back for more. This time, the referee did spot his transgression and disqualified Tyson.

Tyson’s actions led to chaos ensuing inside the arena, with many fans unaware of what had taken place.

He subsequently had some of his fight purse withheld and was hit with a ban. Tyson did not return to the ring for over 18 months.

Meanwhile, Holyfield quickly put the ear bite behind him and fought again just over four months later.

