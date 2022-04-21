Mike Tyson beats up plane passenger who was harassing him
Footage appears to show the former heavyweight boxing champion hitting a man who had been enthusiastically interacting with him
A video has emerged in which Mike Tyson appears to strike a fellow passenger on a commercial flight.
Footage obtained by TMZ shows a man sat in the seat behind Tyson enthusiastically speaking to the former heavyweight boxing champion, leaning over the 55-year-old while doing so.
In a second clip, Tyson then appears to repeatedly punch the passenger in question, as someone can be heard saying: “Hey, Mike, come on. Stop that.”
The initial clip, which shows the man interacting with Tyson, also seems to depict the aftermath of the apparent physical altercation.
Blood can be seen dripping from the man’s forehead, as someone who appears to be his friend films and says: “JetBlue flight. My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson.
“Yeah, he got f***ed up. Just trying to ask for an autograph, man. I don’t know what happened.”
Tyson’s representatives declined to comment on the footage. The Independent has also approached JetBlue over the matter.
