Itauma-Whyte: How the DAZN and Independent teams saw the fight

Saturday night in Riyadh saw vaunted heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma, 13-0 (11), take a one-round victory over veteran Dillian Whyte, 31-4 (21). The fight, a crossroads match between a former challenger and a potential future champion, was seen as an even, make-or-break fight for Itauma. Surpassing expectations, Itauma stopped his opponent in the first round.

This morning, The Independent and DAZN team sat down to give their thoughts on the weekend’s fight.

What does Saturday night tell us about Moses Itauma?

Jack Tanner, boxing writer, The Independent: Whilst it was a victory over a higher calibre of opponent, Itauma’s performance confirms what we already know. He has incredible power and speed, which has been proven time and time again. We still don’t know how he will fare when forced into a prolonged fight, but perhaps we will never find that out.

Matt Amesbury, editor, DAZN Boxing: That Moses Itauma is still an unstoppable force at this current moment in time. I expected an Itauma knockout, but not as quick as the first round in Riyadh, the British rising star is making heavyweight boxing look very easy.

Pete Carvill, senior writer/editor, The Independent: It tells us that the UK has a new potential heavyweight star. The challenge will be getting him from here to being a champion. If I was looking at Itauma as an opposing coach, I’d say that he’s vulnerable to a left-hook counter whenever he jabs. The problem is that I cannot think of a heavyweight right now who is able to do that. Apart from Usyk, but that is something that I think we are going to be asked in a bit.

Chris Walker, editor, DAZN Boxing: It was a result, and performance, I expected from the moment the fight was made. Whyte looked like a fighter approaching the exit door last year, but the last little bits of value his name possessed meant it was an outstanding piece of matchmaking and Itauma’s stock is on the rise. It is clear that he still needs rounds and a chin check, but from an offensive point of view, he is ticking every box and he is close to looking the finished article despite still being 20.

James Hicken, boxing writer, The Independent: This Saturday told me that Moses Itauma is ready to step up and fight world title-level opponents. Team Itauma must strike while the iron is hot. Anything can happen in the heavyweight division, and Frank Warren has one of the most talented heavyweights we have seen in decades on his hands. He is second only to Usyk.

Where does Dillian Whyte go from here?

JT: Revisiting a fight with Joe Joyce makes a lot of sense for Whyte, who has fought most of big domestic names from his generation of British fighters. With time running out for both fighters currently on downturns, a fight between the pair becomes a last-chance saloon.

MA: Dillian Whyte looked like he’d rather be anywhere else when he stepped into the ring on Saturday night. A first-round knockout loss to Itauma should be the final nail in the coffin for what has been a memorable career for the ‘Body Snatcher’.

PC: Retirement, hopefully. There was not a single one of those 115 or seconds when Whyte looked like he was in bout. The first real jab from Itauma seemed to shake him, and then he was stopped without mounting much of a defence or an offense. If he fights again, we would probably see what a much-more shot fighter than we saw on Saturday.

CW: In an ideal world, that would be the end for Whyte and he could confirm his retirement from boxing this week on social media. What is more likely is that he renews his rivalry with Derek Chisora or even tries to land a fight with other faded names such as Joe Joyce or Tony Yoka. Whyte has been at the business end for so long, but Saturday’s destruction at the hands of Itauma should answer every question about whether he should carry on.

JH: It is an unfortunate reality that few options are available to Whyte now. Retirement always seems a harsh thing to suggest, but Whyte won’t be able to access the level of fights that he will be hoping for, and he could look back on a storied and successful career with immense pride.

Were you impressed by the result?

JT: The maturity of Itauma’s performance to pick apart an experienced operator in Whyte cannot be understated. At 20-years-old, Itauma will only grow, both physically and mentally. The fact that he is able to execute a plan so quickly and pretty much flawlessly is mightily impressive.

MA: The result not so much, but I was very impressed by Itauma’s attributes. For the first time, I really noticed how quick his hands are. His lightning-fast jab was gone in a flash and if he can maintain good hand speed, he presents an entirely different challenge to the established names in the division.

PC: Yes and no. You do not take out someone of Whyte’s standing without impressing. But at the same time, it is hard to align the shell of Whyte that we saw on Saturday with what we have seen in the past. As someone who did pick Whyte to win – and I do not know why I do these things to myself – I was shocked that it was over so quick. But Itauma looked incredible. We still have to see how he copes when someone punches him back.

CW: Yes. It is okay stating that you believe the fight will end early, but Moses Itauma must still go out and get the job done. He was aggressive, ruthless, relentless, and his combinations when seeking the end are a joy to watch. Some young fighters may have shown Whyte too much respect, but Itauma is not your normal prospect and he proved that on Saturday night.

JH: I was absolutely impressed by the result. Many expected a win from Itauma, but no one expected it in such a fast and devastating fashion. Itauma promised a short night’s work if he stuck to his plan – and delivered. Whyte is known for his stubborn nature and ability to hang in a fight, but Itauma nullified him in a way we haven’t even seen the likes of Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua manage.

Is Itauma a likely opponent for Usyk?

JT: Turki Alalshikh usually gets what he wants, so if boxing’s kingmaker wishes to see Usyk in the ring with Itauma, then it feels likely to happen. But Itauma seems content to bide his time, whilst Usyk must carefully weigh up the benefits of more fights versus retiring.

MA: Sometimes in boxing, fans, promoters and fighters can get carried away with matchmaking and Itauma facing Oleksandr Usyk is one of those instances. Yes, it would be interesting matchup, but Itauma needs to be perfectly guided to a world title shot, not thrust on to the biggest stage there is and potentially lose all the momentum he has built these last few years.

PC: This is a lose-lose fight for Oleksandr Usyk. This is not a prediction on which way the fight would go. But if Usyk fights Itauma and loses, he has lost to a 13-0 novice. There is no coming back from that. If he fights Itauma and wins, he has won against a 13-0 novice. Either way, that fight tarnishes his legacy right now.

CW: Team Itauma should put the brakes on this fight immediately and concentrate on getting their man ready for that day as it cannot be too far away. One-round blowouts may create hype and exposure, but they do not get you ready for fights with superstars like Oleksandr Usyk. Have Itauma headline in Britain or take him to America and see what they think about him. Jarrell Miller, Andy Ruiz, and Jermaine Franklin could all be fighters that could give him the ring time he needs.

JH: As much as I would love for Itauma to be Usyk’s next opponent, I think the politics of the division will get in the way. You have the likes of Agit Kabayel and Joseph Parker who have patiently waited for their opportunity, having beaten much higher-level opponents than Itauma, and are perhaps more deserving. Given that Usyk may only have one fight left, I don’t think we will see them share the ring.

