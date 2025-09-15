The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Moses Itauma called out by ex-heavyweight champion who fought Anthony Joshua
Moses Itauma is looking for his next opponent, and a former champion has thrown his hat into the ring to face him
Britain’s heavyweight phenomenon Moses Itauma has been called out by a former world champion.
Itauma is still just 20 years of age but has emerged as one of British boxing’s biggest stars, and he picked up a career-best win when he knocked out ex-world title challenger Dillian Whyte inside a round last month.
He is expected to return to the ring in December but is still searching for his next opponent. Charles Martin, who held the IBF title in 2016, has thrown his name into the mix as a potential foe for Itauma after revealing that he wants to fight again in the UK.
Martin told BoxNation: “I’m trying to get over to the UK, know what I mean, like Moses Itauma he’s a really good fighter man, he’s a really good up and coming guy.
“I would love to get that fight, I want that fight, I need that fight. If you can hear me bro, I know you’re a youngster but let’s get it on, let’s bang, let’s do this s***.”
Martin, 39, won the IBF belt in January 2016 but relinquished his title three months later when he was stopped in just two rounds by Anthony Joshua at the O2 Arena.
His 85-day reign is the second shortest in heavyweight history, after Tony Tucker lasted just 64 days as champion in 1987.
Since losing to Joshua, Martin has been beaten three times and is yet to return to the UK.
He has not fought since stopping Matthew McKinney in one round last November to take his professional record to 30-4-1 (27 KOs).
Martin may now be in contention to face Itauma later this year, although the Brit’s promoter, Frank Warren, has insisted his charge will be looking to take on a top 10 ranked opponent.
This would rule Martin out for now as he is not currently ranked by any of the governing bodies.
Filip Hrgovic had appeared to be the frontrunner to fight Itauma, but Warren hinted last week that the Croat has priced himself out of a potential clash.
Another former Joshua opponent, Jermaine Franklin, has also been linked with Itauma.
Franklin picked up a unanimous decision win over double Olympic bronze medallist Ivan Dychko on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.
