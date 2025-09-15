Moses Itauma called out by ex-heavyweight champion who fought Anthony Joshua

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s heavyweight phenomenon Moses Itauma has been called out by a former world champion.

Itauma is still just 20 years of age but has emerged as one of British boxing’s biggest stars, and he picked up a career-best win when he knocked out ex-world title challenger Dillian Whyte inside a round last month.

He is expected to return to the ring in December but is still searching for his next opponent. Charles Martin, who held the IBF title in 2016, has thrown his name into the mix as a potential foe for Itauma after revealing that he wants to fight again in the UK.

Martin told BoxNation: “I’m trying to get over to the UK, know what I mean, like Moses Itauma he’s a really good fighter man, he’s a really good up and coming guy.

“I would love to get that fight, I want that fight, I need that fight. If you can hear me bro, I know you’re a youngster but let’s get it on, let’s bang, let’s do this s***.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Martin, 39, won the IBF belt in January 2016 but relinquished his title three months later when he was stopped in just two rounds by Anthony Joshua at the O2 Arena.

His 85-day reign is the second shortest in heavyweight history, after Tony Tucker lasted just 64 days as champion in 1987.

Since losing to Joshua, Martin has been beaten three times and is yet to return to the UK.

He has not fought since stopping Matthew McKinney in one round last November to take his professional record to 30-4-1 (27 KOs).

Martin may now be in contention to face Itauma later this year, although the Brit’s promoter, Frank Warren, has insisted his charge will be looking to take on a top 10 ranked opponent.

This would rule Martin out for now as he is not currently ranked by any of the governing bodies.

Filip Hrgovic had appeared to be the frontrunner to fight Itauma, but Warren hinted last week that the Croat has priced himself out of a potential clash.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Another former Joshua opponent, Jermaine Franklin, has also been linked with Itauma.

Franklin picked up a unanimous decision win over double Olympic bronze medallist Ivan Dychko on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s win over Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.