Moses Itauma linked to two potential foes ahead of planned December fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two new names have emerged in the race to be Moses Itauma’s next opponent after struggles to find the appropriate match-up ahead of his 13 December return in Manchester.

The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported on X that the two front-runners are former British champion David Adeleye and Michael Hunter after more highly ranked names were approached.

The post from Coppinger read: “Heavyweight phenom Moses Itauma’s return is being planned for December in the UK. Two names being considered are Michael Hunter and David Adeleye.

“Zhilei Zhang, Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic were all explored. Itauma could be paired with Derek Chisora in separate fights or as the main event of his own show.”

It is looking likely that Itauma and Chisora will share the card rather than the ring, but Itauma’s team have been looking to get him valuable ring experience before an inevitable world title challenge, and all attempts thus far have failed with the Brit having not been taken past two rounds since 2023.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

( Getty Images )

Frank Warren had promised that the next opponent would be a top ten heavyweight, which is technically true of Hunter, who currently sits as the number one contender with the WBA - one spot above Itauma.

Hunter fought three times against low-level opponents in 2024, but is yet to box this year. He beat fellow contender Martin Bakole back in 2018 and shared the ring with Oleksandr Usyk in a losing effort during his time at cruiserweight.

He will therefore have plenty of experience to share with Itauma should they meet.

Adeleye is currently not ranked inside the top 15 by any of the four major sanctioning bodies after his entertaining fight with Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of Itauma vs Whyte in August.

The Brit gave a good account of himself after taking a big step up to face Hrgovic, but suffered a knockdown on the way to a lopsided points decision defeat.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.