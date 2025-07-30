Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s exciting heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma has been warned he risks doing significant damage to his career if he faces former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in the near future.

The 20-year-old Itauma has won all 12 of his professional bouts to date, finishing 10 of his opponents inside the distance.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has revealed he would like to see Itauma face undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, but Parker is the Ukrainian great’s mandatory challenger with the WBO, having previously held the organisation's belt between 2016 and 2018.

If Usyk opts against making a mandatory defence against Parker, he may have to give up his title, opening up the possibility of Parker and Itauma fighting one another for the vacant belt. But Parker’s trainer Andy Lee is not convinced it would be the right timing for Itauma.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

“There’s a risk for Joe, but there’s a risk for Moses that if he fights Joe, he’s never the same again coming back from it – if Joe has his way,” Lee told iFL TV.

Despite having reservations over whether Itauma is ready for Parker at this stage in his career, Lee believes the young Brit has a huge future ahead of him.

He has not ruled out the fight happening, hinting that it would be very difficult for either man to turn down if a title is on the line.

open image in gallery Andy Lee (left) with New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker ( Getty Images )

“Moses is the future of the heavyweight division,” Lee said. “He’s building his name and is a significant heavyweight now, but he’s an up-and-coming guy. Joe is already at the top.

“It’s a risky fight for both men, it’s an exciting fight. Maybe if it’s for the vacant title, it will be worth it.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Itauma’s next fight is already lined up as he is due to take on domestic rival Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia on 16 August, live on DAZN.

Parker is still waiting to find out if he will get the next shot at Usyk after picking up impressive wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole in his last three outings.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.