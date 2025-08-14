Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma is hoping to take one step closer to a shot at a world title when he takes on Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia on August 16.

At only 20 years old, Itauma had dreams of becoming the youngest heavyweight champion ever, beating Mike Tyson’s record.

These may have passed him by, but he will still have his eyes on becoming a dominant champion sooner rather than later.

With the titles all in the possession of the undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk, there are plenty of young, hungry heavyweights toiling away behind the scenes in the hope of becoming the next big name when the titles are eventually freed up

So, which other promising young heavies will Itauma have to conquer to achieve his dreams?

Agit Kabayel

open image in gallery ( Reuters )

Despite his relatively advanced age, the 32-year-old has only just entered his prime years, and at the rate Itauma is climbing the rankings, a clash between them will be on the cards.

Kabayel, 26-0 (18) has registered career-best wins in his last three fights against Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez and Zhilei Zhang to become the WBC interim champion.

If the WBC belt does eventually land in his lap or he has to beat the number one contender Lawrence Okolie for the vacant belt, then Itauma will have to topple the German to claim his belt or his top spot in the WBC rankings.

Daniel Dubois

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois walks out for the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO world heavyweight bout against Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium ( PA )

Dubois, 22-3 (21), has already seen it all as a fighter; he has challenged for the unified and undefeated heavyweight titles, been put down, been a world champion and defended his championship. All before the age of 28.

It would be a mistake to exclude Dubois from any conversation regarding the future of the heavyweight division. Despite having suffered defeat, Dubois has shown an unparalleled ability to come back from adversity as a better fighter.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

He has proven this after losing to Joyce to challenge Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 and after losing to Usyk, beating three top heavyweight contenders, including a demolition job of Anthony Joshua last year.

His youth paired with his experience will make Dubois a serious challenge for any man hoping to climb the peak of the heavyweight division for many years to come – Itauma included.

David Adeleye

open image in gallery Fabio Wardley in action with David Adeleye during their heavyweight fight ( Reuters )

Adeleye, 15-1 (13), will fight on the undercard of Itauma vs Whyte this weekend and has taken a big step up in opposition to fight Filip Hrgovic.

After being knocked out by Fabio Wardley in 2023, Adeleye has had to rebuild, beating Solomon Dacres for the English heavyweight title and then Jamie TKV for the British title in his last two fights.

A rematch with Jamie TKV after the controversial knockout was signed and sealed on his end. But, before it was all confirmed, the opportunity to fight Hrgovic came and Adeleye could not turn it down.

If Adeleye can beat Hrgovic, he will have announced himself on the world title scene and still only 28, could operate at the top level for another decade, as demonstrated by Usyk becoming the undisputed champion at 38.

Richard Torrez Jr

open image in gallery BOXEO ( AP )

Richard Torrez Jr, 13-0 (11), has some of the best amateur pedigree on this list, winning an Olympic silver medal in 2021 and has been making waves in the heavyweight division since his arrival.

The American is ranked in the top 15 with all the governing bodies aside from the WBA and is waiting patiently to make his move on the elite level of the heavyweight game.

Having made his debut shortly before Itauma in 2022, Torrez Jr has raced to 13 fights unbeaten and standing only 6’2”, his impressive speed and combination punching have been valuable assets in his rise through the heavyweight rankings.

These next few years are essential for the 26-year-old to be able to make his name and become a world-level operator who could one day share the ring with Itauma and fight for a world title.

Leo Atang

The youngest name to be featured on this list, at only 18 years old, Leo Atang looks to have a bright future that could see him become a rival of Itauma in years to come.

Atang, 1-0 (1), has followed an eerily similar career path to Itauma. He was a standout amateur all in a matter of a few fights, claiming a youth European championship and the under-19 world championship before turning professional.

Itauma is living proof that a young fighter with that resume should not be underestimated, and Atang backed that up in his professional debut, blowing away his opponent in less than a round.

His amateur pedigree, mixed with his impressive power, is a dangerous prospect. Atang still has a lot to prove, but if he is as good as his resume and the eye-test promise, then he will fly up the rankings, just as we have seen with Itauma.

Watch Itauma vs Whyte live on DAZN

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte is live and exclusive on DAZN PPV this Saturday, August 16. Buy the PPV for a one-off fee or get it for free by purchasing a DAZN annual subscription (exc. US). More information, pricing and to buy click here.