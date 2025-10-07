The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Moses Itauma reveals why he would take a fight with Oleksandr Usyk right now
Itauma is set to return to the ring on 13 December following his first-round KO of Dillian Whyte in August
Moses Itauma has described a fight with Oleksandr Usyk as a ‘win-win’ if he gets his shot at the undisputed heavyweight champion.
The rising heavyweight phenom is expected to fight again in December but could be in line to face Usyk in 2026.
Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh posted to social media that Itauma vs Usyk is a fight he wants to make after the Ukrainian great knocked out Daniel Dubois in July, and Itauma is confident he is ready to make the most of the opportunity right now.
“Is it my fault I’ve only spent an hour in the ring?” Itauma told Boxing King Media. “One of the things me and my team have stressed is getting rounds.
“But the reason why we would fight Usyk is that there’s a win-win situation. If I go in there and win, I’m the heavyweight champion of the world. If, God forbid, I lose, I’ve just lost to Usyk, the champion of the world, and I’m 20 years old. So, it’s a win-win situation.”
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
Confidence will be at an all-time high for Itauma, who has knocked out all but two of his opponents in 13 fights, including his first-round destruction of former WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte in August.
His next fight in December is reported to be against either David Adeleye or Michael Hunter as he looks to gain more experience while Usyk ponders his next move.
Usyk’s future is still uncertain as he has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will defend his undisputed titles. If he did, it would have to be against the winner of Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley on October 25, which may not be a particularly enticing proposition for Usyk.
Many roads lie open for Itauma, aside from Usyk, as he is ranked number one with the WBO and WBA. He also holds a top 5 ranking with both the WBC and IBF.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Watch Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov live on DAZN
Allen vs. Makhmudov is live on DAZN this Saturday night, October 11. Watch the fight and whole card with a DAZN subscription. Annual and monthly options available, click here for pricing and options.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments