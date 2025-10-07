Moses Itauma reveals why he would take a fight with Oleksandr Usyk right now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma has described a fight with Oleksandr Usyk as a ‘win-win’ if he gets his shot at the undisputed heavyweight champion.

The rising heavyweight phenom is expected to fight again in December but could be in line to face Usyk in 2026.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh posted to social media that Itauma vs Usyk is a fight he wants to make after the Ukrainian great knocked out Daniel Dubois in July, and Itauma is confident he is ready to make the most of the opportunity right now.

“Is it my fault I’ve only spent an hour in the ring?” Itauma told Boxing King Media. “One of the things me and my team have stressed is getting rounds.

“But the reason why we would fight Usyk is that there’s a win-win situation. If I go in there and win, I’m the heavyweight champion of the world. If, God forbid, I lose, I’ve just lost to Usyk, the champion of the world, and I’m 20 years old. So, it’s a win-win situation.”

Oleksandr Usyk after stopping Daniel Dubois for the second time ( Getty Images )

Confidence will be at an all-time high for Itauma, who has knocked out all but two of his opponents in 13 fights, including his first-round destruction of former WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte in August.

His next fight in December is reported to be against either David Adeleye or Michael Hunter as he looks to gain more experience while Usyk ponders his next move.

Usyk’s future is still uncertain as he has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will defend his undisputed titles. If he did, it would have to be against the winner of Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley on October 25, which may not be a particularly enticing proposition for Usyk.

Many roads lie open for Itauma, aside from Usyk, as he is ranked number one with the WBO and WBA. He also holds a top 5 ranking with both the WBC and IBF.

