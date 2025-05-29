Moses Itauma reaches number one in WBO ratings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma is one step closer to a shot at a world title after the British heavyweight was moved up to number one in the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) ratings.

Itauma, now 12-0 (10), made quick work of Mike Balogun on the undercard of Taylor-Essuman, sending the American down to the canvas three times before a second-round stoppage.

The 20-year-old has risen to number one after Justis Huni was removed from the WBO’s ratings. The Australian is set to face Fabio Wardley for the interim WBA heavyweight championship in June.

Huni had been first with the WBO with Itauma second, but the absence of the former has seen the latter jump to number one.

News of Itauma’s new rating was announced by WBO president Gustavo Olivieri prior to the release of the full ranking lists.

Taking to Twitter, Olivieri wrote: “Moses Itauma has climbed the WBO rankings with talent, discipline, and electrifying performances. Now the #1 world-rated heavyweight contender, his moment is approaching. It’s only a matter of time before he gets his shot and the world sees a new star emerge.”

Olivieri reiterated that Joseph Parker remains the WBO’s mandatory challenger for reigning champion Oleksandr Usyk, despite Itauma’s new-found number one status.

He continued: “For the record: While Moses Itauma holds the WBO’s #1 world ranking in the heavyweight division, this alone does not confer mandatory status. That designation requires defeating top-rated contender(s). Joe Parker remains the official mandatory and retains priority, per WBO rules.”

Now clearly in title contention, Itauma’s promoter Frank Warren is already eyeing up his next opponents.

Prior to his defeat of Balogun, Itauma had been linked to a fight with Martin Bakole, but both fighter and promoter have since distanced themselves from the former ‘boogeyman’ of the division.

Instead, Warren has suggested that his client could face Swede Otto Wallin or American Jermaine Franklin, 23-2 (15), with both heavyweights representing a step-up for Itauma.

Wallin, 34-3 (15), is well known on British shores, having fought – and lost – against Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, and Anthony Joshua.

Speaking to BoxNation, Warren shared: “I think Otto Wallin would be a great fight for him next. Otto’s proven himself to be a very durable, tough opponent, who garners respect from the boxing community because of the work he’s done against Tyson [Fury] and Anthony [Joshua].

“For Moses – who wants to get rounds in – that’s probably a great shout. Jermaine Franklin’s another one that I particularly like the look of.”