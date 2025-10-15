Which route should Moses Itauma take to Oleksandr Usyk super-fight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma may have finally found his next opponent after being ordered to face WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev.

Itauma, 20, has been trying to line up a fight for December since he dispatched ex-world title challenger Dillian Whyte inside a round in August.

He has had no joy so far, but a fight with Pulev has now presented itself. Pulev is an established name in the heavyweight division who has only lost three of his 35 fights, falling short against Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora.

But is he the right opponent for Itauma? The Brit has been linked with a super-fight against Oleksandr Usyk in 2026 and must now try to navigate a path to the Ukrainian great.

Let’s assess the options available to Itauma as he bids to close in on a shot at Usyk.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Fight Kubrat Pulev

Pulev won the regular version of the WBA title last December when he outpointed Mahmoud Charr in his homeland of Bulgaria.

Only Klitschko and Joshua have been able to take Pulev out inside the distance, with the former winning via fifth-round stoppage in 2014.

Six years later, Joshua was extended to the ninth round before he found the finishing punch.

Pulev has proved his durability and could offer Itauma some much-needed rounds. The Brit has never gone beyond six rounds, and it has been over two years since he was taken into the third round.

If he is going to face Usyk, it would be useful for Itauma to have some experience of being taken into deep waters first.

However, there is no guarantee that Pulev would be capable of doing this at this stage of his career. He is now 44 years of age and has been inactive in recent times.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Itauma has seen off ageing opponents such as Whyte and Mariusz Wach with ease and he would learn very little from doing a similar job on Pulev.

open image in gallery Pulev has shared the ring with Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora (right) (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Clean out the domestic scene

Britain has a thriving domestic scene in boxing’s blue-riband division and Itauma may feel proving he is the best on home soil is the way to go before he steps up to face Usyk.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are both expected to return in 2026 and look likely to target a fight against each other, but Itauma could set his sights on other British contenders.

He has been linked with a fight against David Adeleye, who gave a good account of himself in his last outing against Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of Itauma’s win over Whyte.

Itauma and Adeleye are both promoted by Queensberry and it should be an easy fight to make. Frank Warren also has Lawrence Okolie and Daniel Dubois on his books, and they could offer Itauma a challenge.

Okolie is highly ranked after winning world titles at cruiserweight and bridgerweight. His awkward fighting style may also pose questions that Itauma has not been asked before.

Meanwhile, Dubois has shown he is a world-level operator after beating the likes of Joshua and Hrgovic. He has lost to Usyk twice, and Itauma may want to see how he fares against Dubois in comparison to the current heavyweight king.

If Itauma can beat some of his domestic rivals in high-profile fights over the coming months, he may feel he is ready to take on Usyk in the second half of 2026.

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois has lost to Oleksandr Usyk twice (Bradley Collyer/PA). ( PA Wire )

Chase Joseph Parker fight

Joseph Parker is due to fight Itauma’s stablemate, Fabio Wardley, at the O2 Arena on October 25.

The winner will be in line to challenge Usyk next, but there is a feeling the unbeaten Ukrainian could opt to vacate his WBO belt to pursue a more financially lucrative bout.

If this is the case, either Parker or Wardley would likely be upgraded to full champion status.

open image in gallery Moses Itauma could look to face Joseph Parker in the near future (Simon Marper/PA) ( PA Archive )

Itauma and Wardley are expected to be kept apart for now due to having the same trainer. A Parker victory later this month, however, could lead to him emerging as a potential opponent for Itauma.

Itauma is the No 1 ranked heavyweight with the WBO and would be due a shot at Parker. If he could get past Parker, it would be the biggest win of his career and prove beyond doubt that he is the real deal.

The Brit would have earned his stripes and could bring a world title to the table, which may be exactly what he needs to set up a showdown with Usyk.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.