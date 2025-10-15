The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Which route should Moses Itauma take to Oleksandr Usyk super-fight?
Moses Itauma has been linked with a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but who should he face to prepare for the Ukrainian? Sam Brookes explores his options
Britain’s rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma may have finally found his next opponent after being ordered to face WBA (Regular) heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev.
Itauma, 20, has been trying to line up a fight for December since he dispatched ex-world title challenger Dillian Whyte inside a round in August.
He has had no joy so far, but a fight with Pulev has now presented itself. Pulev is an established name in the heavyweight division who has only lost three of his 35 fights, falling short against Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora.
But is he the right opponent for Itauma? The Brit has been linked with a super-fight against Oleksandr Usyk in 2026 and must now try to navigate a path to the Ukrainian great.
Let’s assess the options available to Itauma as he bids to close in on a shot at Usyk.
Fight Kubrat Pulev
Pulev won the regular version of the WBA title last December when he outpointed Mahmoud Charr in his homeland of Bulgaria.
Only Klitschko and Joshua have been able to take Pulev out inside the distance, with the former winning via fifth-round stoppage in 2014.
Six years later, Joshua was extended to the ninth round before he found the finishing punch.
Pulev has proved his durability and could offer Itauma some much-needed rounds. The Brit has never gone beyond six rounds, and it has been over two years since he was taken into the third round.
If he is going to face Usyk, it would be useful for Itauma to have some experience of being taken into deep waters first.
However, there is no guarantee that Pulev would be capable of doing this at this stage of his career. He is now 44 years of age and has been inactive in recent times.
Itauma has seen off ageing opponents such as Whyte and Mariusz Wach with ease and he would learn very little from doing a similar job on Pulev.
Clean out the domestic scene
Britain has a thriving domestic scene in boxing’s blue-riband division and Itauma may feel proving he is the best on home soil is the way to go before he steps up to face Usyk.
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are both expected to return in 2026 and look likely to target a fight against each other, but Itauma could set his sights on other British contenders.
He has been linked with a fight against David Adeleye, who gave a good account of himself in his last outing against Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of Itauma’s win over Whyte.
Itauma and Adeleye are both promoted by Queensberry and it should be an easy fight to make. Frank Warren also has Lawrence Okolie and Daniel Dubois on his books, and they could offer Itauma a challenge.
Okolie is highly ranked after winning world titles at cruiserweight and bridgerweight. His awkward fighting style may also pose questions that Itauma has not been asked before.
Meanwhile, Dubois has shown he is a world-level operator after beating the likes of Joshua and Hrgovic. He has lost to Usyk twice, and Itauma may want to see how he fares against Dubois in comparison to the current heavyweight king.
If Itauma can beat some of his domestic rivals in high-profile fights over the coming months, he may feel he is ready to take on Usyk in the second half of 2026.
Chase Joseph Parker fight
Joseph Parker is due to fight Itauma’s stablemate, Fabio Wardley, at the O2 Arena on October 25.
The winner will be in line to challenge Usyk next, but there is a feeling the unbeaten Ukrainian could opt to vacate his WBO belt to pursue a more financially lucrative bout.
If this is the case, either Parker or Wardley would likely be upgraded to full champion status.
Itauma and Wardley are expected to be kept apart for now due to having the same trainer. A Parker victory later this month, however, could lead to him emerging as a potential opponent for Itauma.
Itauma is the No 1 ranked heavyweight with the WBO and would be due a shot at Parker. If he could get past Parker, it would be the biggest win of his career and prove beyond doubt that he is the real deal.
The Brit would have earned his stripes and could bring a world title to the table, which may be exactly what he needs to set up a showdown with Usyk.
