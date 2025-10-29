Muhammad Ali’s grandson held to draw on historic ‘Thrilla in Manila 2’ card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali, fought to a draw against Kittisak Klinson at the 50th anniversary show for the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ today.

Fifty years ago, Ali defended his heavyweight crown against bitter rival Joe Frazier to bring an end to their culture and sport-defining story.

After 14 gruelling, brutal rounds of back-and-forth action in 1975, Frazier retired on his stool inside the oppressively hot Araneta Coliseum in Manila and crowned Ali the better of the two legendary champions.

In the present day, at the very same arena, paying tribute to his late grandfather, Walsh fought with his heart on his sleeve and even pulled out the family signature ‘Ali Shuffle’ in the final round to send the attending fans into rapture.

Despite it being a family legacy fight, Walsh (10-2-1, 6 knockouts), faced tougher than expected opposition, and Klinson laid down the gauntlet in the early rounds – pushing the pace and trying to spoil the party.

But such is his heritage, Walsh weathered the early storm and fought back down the stretch, buoyed by chants of ‘Ali’ from the crowd.

It was not to be as the judges scored it 75-77 in favour of Klinson and the others 76-76 for a majority decision draw.

Walsh, while surprised he wasn’t given the nod, was more moved by the support he felt from those in the arena.

"I thought it was a clear victory,” Walsh said after the fight. “I am happy that the fans enjoyed the fight. I thought it was a dominant performance. I was shocked by the decision.

"It was amazing. It was amazing, and the people made it special. It's not just the walls and the place. It's not just here. It's not just the arena that makes it special.

"Not to sound corny or anything, but seriously, it's the people. If I were in an empty stadium, this wouldn't be as special. It's the people chanting Ali now, the same way they were 50 years ago. That's what makes it special."

