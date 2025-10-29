The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Muhammad Ali’s grandson held to draw on historic ‘Thrilla in Manila 2’ card
Nico Ali Walsh followed in his legendary grandfather’s footsteps and fought at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila
Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali, fought to a draw against Kittisak Klinson at the 50th anniversary show for the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ today.
Fifty years ago, Ali defended his heavyweight crown against bitter rival Joe Frazier to bring an end to their culture and sport-defining story.
After 14 gruelling, brutal rounds of back-and-forth action in 1975, Frazier retired on his stool inside the oppressively hot Araneta Coliseum in Manila and crowned Ali the better of the two legendary champions.
In the present day, at the very same arena, paying tribute to his late grandfather, Walsh fought with his heart on his sleeve and even pulled out the family signature ‘Ali Shuffle’ in the final round to send the attending fans into rapture.
Despite it being a family legacy fight, Walsh (10-2-1, 6 knockouts), faced tougher than expected opposition, and Klinson laid down the gauntlet in the early rounds – pushing the pace and trying to spoil the party.
But such is his heritage, Walsh weathered the early storm and fought back down the stretch, buoyed by chants of ‘Ali’ from the crowd.
It was not to be as the judges scored it 75-77 in favour of Klinson and the others 76-76 for a majority decision draw.
Walsh, while surprised he wasn’t given the nod, was more moved by the support he felt from those in the arena.
"I thought it was a clear victory,” Walsh said after the fight. “I am happy that the fans enjoyed the fight. I thought it was a dominant performance. I was shocked by the decision.
"It was amazing. It was amazing, and the people made it special. It's not just the walls and the place. It's not just here. It's not just the arena that makes it special.
"Not to sound corny or anything, but seriously, it's the people. If I were in an empty stadium, this wouldn't be as special. It's the people chanting Ali now, the same way they were 50 years ago. That's what makes it special."
