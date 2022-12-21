Jump to content

Matchroom Boxing signs bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali

The Briton, 18, will make his professional debut in 2023, training under Dave Coldwell

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 21 December 2022 15:20
British bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali has signed with Matchroom Boxing ahead of his professional debut in 2023.

Ali, 18, who shares his name with the late heavyweight legend, has compiled a 38-5 amateur record in recent years and is a multi-time international and national champion.

The Leicester fighter will train under Dave Coldwell as he takes the next step in his boxing journey.

Addressing his aspirations as a pro, Ali said: “World champion. I’m not here for anything else. I want to be a world champion, and I want to be undisputed as well.

“You’re going to see something special, that’s for sure. I haven’t boxed for a long time and I want to get out there now. I’m very eager to start my professional journey. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I’m an all-rounder, I’ve got fast feet and fast hands. I’ve also got powerful hands. Put someone in front of me and I’ll find a way to beat them. I’m young and I’m fully dedicated to boxing.”

Meanwhile, Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to welcome one of the most exciting young prospects in Britain, Muhammad Ali, to the team.

“A three-time national champion, Ali had an incredible stint in the amateurs, and now it’s time for him to light up the professional ranks.”

