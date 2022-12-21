Matchroom Boxing signs bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



British bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali has signed with Matchroom Boxing ahead of his professional debut in 2023.

Ali, 18, who shares his name with the late heavyweight legend, has compiled a 38-5 amateur record in recent years and is a multi-time international and national champion.

The Leicester fighter will train under Dave Coldwell as he takes the next step in his boxing journey.

Addressing his aspirations as a pro, Ali said: “World champion. I’m not here for anything else. I want to be a world champion, and I want to be undisputed as well.

“You’re going to see something special, that’s for sure. I haven’t boxed for a long time and I want to get out there now. I’m very eager to start my professional journey. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I’m an all-rounder, I’ve got fast feet and fast hands. I’ve also got powerful hands. Put someone in front of me and I’ll find a way to beat them. I’m young and I’m fully dedicated to boxing.”

Meanwhile, Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to welcome one of the most exciting young prospects in Britain, Muhammad Ali, to the team.

“A three-time national champion, Ali had an incredible stint in the amateurs, and now it’s time for him to light up the professional ranks.”