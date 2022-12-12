Fearless Paul Butler journeys to Japan to hunt ‘monster’ Naoya Inoue

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Butler is a fearless little boxer for accepting the challenge and fighting Naoya Inoue in Japan on Tuesday. Butler is also a reigning world champion.

Inoue is known as the “Monster”, a fighter capable of ruining the very best and making it look so easy. He enjoys the finish a bit too much, to be honest.

Butler held his first version of the world title back in 2014, the same year that Inoue won the first of his world titles. Both were, in fairness, novices.

Since then, Inoue has won world titles at two different weights and won 17 consecutive world title fights; so far, just two men have survived the distance with Inoue in world title fights. Some consider him the best boxer in the world.

Butler’s career has not followed such a smooth and impressive path since the night he won the IBF bantamweight title in 2014. It was just his 16th fight. Butler is now 34, the Inoue fight will be his 37th fight. He has become a smooth and respected veteran, a decent man in an often-indecent sport.

In 2015, Butler was knocked out in Round 8 by Zolani Tete when he tried to win a second world title. Tete was a revelation, Butler was crushed and left broken. It was the type of defeat that could put an end to any dreams and realistic hopes of a fighter. Butler stuck with it.

At the same time, Inoue was smoothly wiping out his opposition and adding belts to his collection. He was clinical, raw at times but savage once he hurt a man – he hurt every man he fought, even the ones that heard the last bell.

Butler, meanwhile, refused to go away, and in 2018 he had another go at a world title, but failed the weight; it meant that, had he won, he would not have won the belt. He lost, was dropped heavily and failed to win a round against unbeaten Emmanuel Rodriguez. Butler was in despair again. A few months later, Inoue knocked out Rodriguez in Round 2.

Butler never stopped believing. He had fights for tiny cash at leisure centres over six rounds and, just last year, he fought at a hotel in Bolton. Butler also had some disputes and problems away from the ring with management and promotional companies. However, he kept winning and stayed ranked and stayed in contention. He is a very good pro.

“He never stopped believing. Never,” said Joe Gallagher, his trainer.

Naoya Inoue finished Nonito Donaire in a rematch last time out (AFP via Getty Images)

In April, Butler won the WBO’s interim bantamweight title when he outpointed Jonas Sultan. The regular champion, John Riel Casimero, was stripped. Butler had tried to fight Casimero. Butler is now the full WBO champion at bantamweight and Inoue has the IBF, WBA and WBC versions. It was a natural fight to make, in many ways.

Inoue is just 29 and has stopped or knocked out 20 of the 23 men he has beaten. He can drop a man with either hand and to body or head. Butler knows the risks and the dangers – Butler also knows how to survive. Inoue is constantly tight on the weight and will consider Butler an easy touch. Hey, that’s the truth, not an insult. Butler must take advantage of both. All great wins and shocks in boxing have elements just like that.

Butler will walk to the ring at Ariake Arena in Kotu, Tokyo, with his head high and belief in his heart. He will have his belt and his team at his side. He will be trying to add to his own considerable boxing history. It would be one of, if not, the biggest shock in British boxing history. Butler has no fear and that is a danger to both men.