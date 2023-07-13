Francis Ngannou to earn more in Tyson Fury fight than entire UFC career, says rep

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Francis Ngannou will make more money in his fight with Tyson Fury than in his entire UFC career, according to the Cameroonian’s longtime representative.

Ngannou, 36, will box WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34, in Saudi Arabia on 28 October, marking the “Predator”’s first fight since January 2022. In that bout, Ngannou beat Ciryl Gane to retain the UFC heavyweight title, which he won in 2021 and vacated this January upon leaving the promotion.

Ngannou has since signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) – a rival to the UFC – which has granted him the chance to box before he makes his debut with the company in 2024.

And per Marquel Martin, Ngannou’s longtime rep, Ngannou will earn more from boxing Fury than he did in his 14 UFC fights combined. Responding to past claims that Ngannou ‘fumbled the bag’ by leaving the UFC, Martin told The MMA Hour on Wednesday (12 July), “Let’s just say this: The bag is so big, he may actually just drop it on the way to the bank.

“I don’t know what the haters are trying to say right now, I kind of just blocked it out, but they’ll just be proven wrong again. This is life-changing. This is exactly what we planned and visualised, so we’re happy.”

When asked if Ngannou would earn more in the Fury fight than in all of his UFC bouts combined, Martin said: “Oh, my God. I mean, by far – by multiples. Just to make [this money] even while being champion, he would’ve had to fight multiple times, just to [be in this ballpark].”

As it stands, Fury’s WBC title will not be on the line in Riyadh, where he fights Ngannou, and it is unclear whether the bout will count towards the Briton’s professional record. However, Martin and Frank Warren – who promotes Fury – have insisted that the contest is not an exhibition fight.

“This is an actual fight,” Martin said. “What happens with the WBC belt, we plan on talking with the WBC to get licensed. That’s our plan, and we never know, we may have the opportunity to maybe put his [belt] on the line. I don’t know, that’s for his side.

“But I know that, from our side, we plan on hopefully having those conversations and making sure that we do everything in our power to. We want this to go on on [Fury’s professional] record. But again, I’ll set the record straight: This is a real fight.”