Nigel Benn explains ‘key’ change that will help his son win Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Nigel Benn has voiced strong belief that his son, Conor Benn, will deliver his best performance yet when he faces Chris Eubank Jr for a second time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday night.

The highly anticipated rematch follows Conor Benn’s first career defeat in April, where Eubank Jr secured a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the bout 116-112.

That initial encounter was fraught with tension, marked by a fiery fight week and persistent jabs concerning a failed drugs test that derailed their original 2022 bout.

Reflecting on the previous fight, Nigel Benn stated: "The first fight, you know what he went through; getting called a drugs cheat."

open image in gallery Nigel Benn believes his son’s new mindset will help him beat Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday ( Getty Images )

He added, "He went through a lot of stress and now he has completely been exonerated, been cleared and he is completely in the right frame of mind. That is what I like about him; his mindset. That is the key."

The boxing legend, who himself engaged in two classic battles with Chris Eubank Sr in the early 1990s – suffering a ninth-round stoppage in the first before a draw three years later – believes this time will be different for his son.

"Before he was throwing punches from South Africa, from Germany, all over the place. This time you will see Conor at his best if he sticks with his game plan," Nigel Benn explained.

"The whole camp has been so peaceful and he knows what he has got to do. The team is 100 per cent confident in what he is going to do."

Despite the deep-seated family rivalry, Nigel Benn downplayed the pressure for an "overdue victory," instead expressing gratitude.

"I thank God for bringing Chris in my life, for bringing Chris Jr into it," he remarked, adding, "You know what, it is going to be a great night for Conor, I know that, but the difference is, I’m just glad we have got a family just like us. That just likes a fight, but I know we’re going to be victorious on Saturday."

On Eubank Jr’s side, he has enlisted the expertise of renowned trainer Brian McIntyre, known as ‘BoMac’, who previously worked with him for his 2023 rematch against Liam Smith.

McIntyre affirmed their singular focus: "We’ve both got the same thing in common; win! We’re going out there just to get the win. If the knockout is there, he in shape to get it but right now we just worry about the win."