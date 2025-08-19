Nigeria to host top-tier boxing for first time as Amir Khan stages card in October
The event follows one in Ghana in June, also organised by former world champion Khan
Nigeria will host a top-tier boxing event for the first time on 1 October, as Amir Khan stages a fight card in Lagos.
The event, which follows a June card in Ghana promoted by Khan, will be headlined by a cruiserweight bout between Brandon Glanton and Rocky Fielding.
Meanwhile, British light-heavyweight Dan Azeez – of Nigerian descent – will feature.
The former British Title holder said: “Fighting in Nigeria on Independence Day is a dream come true. This is for my heritage, my people, and my pride. I’m ready to put on a show and honour Nigeria with every punch I throw.”
Former world lightweight champion Richard Commey will also fight, taking on Ray Seitzhanov.
Khan, himself a former super-lightweight world champion, said: “I’m thrilled to bring world-class boxing and the world’s eyes onto Nigeria for the first time.
“This event is about more than just fights – it’s about inspiring a new generation and showcasing the heart and skill of Nigerian boxers alongside international stars. Lagos is ready to shine.”
The event, titled Chaos In The Ring, will be promoted by Khan’s AK Promotions as well as Balmoral Group Promotions. It will stream live on DAZN.
