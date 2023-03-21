Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lawrence Okolie returns to the ring this weekend after more than a year away, as the Briton defends his cruiserweight title against David Light.

Okolie last fought in February 2022, beating Michal Cieslak on points to retain the WBO world title, and next up for the 30-year-old is New Zealand’s Light.

Both men enter the main-event contest in Manchester as unbeaten fighters. Okolie is 18-0 with 14 knockouts, while his 31-year-old challenger is 20-0 (12 KOs).

On the undercard, Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke continues his journey as a professional, as the Team GB star takes on late replacement Bogdan Dinu at heavyweight.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Okolie vs Light will take place on Saturday 25 March at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card will start at 7pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected to take place at approximately 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports, which will also stream the fights live on its Sky Go app.

No US broadcaster has yet been announced.

Odds

Okolie – 1/10

Light – 11/2

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Frazer Clarke won Olympic bronze for Team GB before turning professional (Getty Images)

Lawrence Okolie (C) vs David Light (WBO world cruiserweight title)

Michael Gomez Jr vs Levi Giles (super-featherweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Bogdan Dinu (heavyweight)

Callum Simpson vs Celso Neves (super-middleweight)

Aaron McKenna vs Lukas Ndafoluma (middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Omir Rodriguez (super-welterweight)

Shakiel Thompson vs Robert Talarek (middleweight)

Karriss Artingstall vs Linzi Buczynskyj (featherweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Brian Phillips (featherweight)

Frankie Stringer vs TBA (lightweight)

Harvey Lambert vs Casey Brown (super-welterweight)