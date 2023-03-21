Jump to content

Okolie vs Light time: When do ring walks start this weekend?

All you need to know about this weekend’s fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 21 March 2023 16:00
Comments
Lawrence Okolie will defend the WBO cruiserweight title on Saturday, going up against fellow unbeaten fighter David Light.

Okolie (18-0, 14 knockouts) last competed 13 months ago, retaining the gold with a decision win over Michal Cieslak, and the Briton finally returns to the ring this weekend.

Okolie, 30, and Light, 31, will clash in a main event in Manchester, as the New Zealander (20-0, 12 KOs) looks for his biggest win to date.

On the undercard, Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke continues his journey as a professional, as the Team GB star takes on late replacement Bogdan Dinu at heavyweight.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Okolie vs Light will take place on Saturday 25 March at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card will start at 7pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected to take place at approximately 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports, which will also stream the fights live on its Sky Go app.

No US broadcaster has yet been announced.

Odds

Okolie – 1/10

Light – 11/2

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Frazer Clarke won Olympic bronze for Team GB before turning professional

(Getty Images)

Lawrence Okolie (C) vs David Light (WBO world cruiserweight title)

Michael Gomez Jr vs Levi Giles (super-featherweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Bogdan Dinu (heavyweight)

Callum Simpson vs Celso Neves (super-middleweight)

Aaron McKenna vs Lukas Ndafoluma (middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Omir Rodriguez (super-welterweight)

Shakiel Thompson vs Robert Talarek (middleweight)

Karriss Artingstall vs Linzi Buczynskyj (featherweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Brian Phillips (featherweight)

Frankie Stringer vs TBA (lightweight)

Harvey Lambert vs Casey Brown (super-welterweight)

