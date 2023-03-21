Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Frazer Clarke will take the next step in his professional career this weekend, as the Olympic bronze medalist competes on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie’s clash with David Light.

Before Okolie defends the WBO cruiserweight title in the main event in Manchester, Clarke will go up against late replacement Bogdan Dinu in a heavyweight bout.

Team GB star Clarke is 5-0 as a pro, with four knockouts to his name. Last time out, in January, he stopped Kevin Nicolas Espindola, and Rydell Booker was supposed to be next for the 31-year-old.

Instead, “Big Fraze” will face Romanian Dinu (20-4, 16 KOs), who comes in on short notice.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Okolie vs Light will take place on Saturday 25 March at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card will start at 7pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected to take place at approximately 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports, which will also stream the fights live on its Sky Go app.

No US broadcaster has yet been announced.

Odds

Okolie – 1/10

Light – 11/2

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Lawrence Okolie (front) with friend Anthony Joshua (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Lawrence Okolie (C) vs David Light (WBO world cruiserweight title)

Michael Gomez Jr vs Levi Giles (super-featherweight)

Frazer Clarke vs Bogdan Dinu (heavyweight)

Callum Simpson vs Celso Neves (super-middleweight)

Aaron McKenna vs Lukas Ndafoluma (middleweight)

Samuel Antwi vs Omir Rodriguez (super-welterweight)

Shakiel Thompson vs Robert Talarek (middleweight)

Karriss Artingstall vs Linzi Buczynskyj (featherweight)

Rhys Edwards vs Brian Phillips (featherweight)

Frankie Stringer vs TBA (lightweight)

Harvey Lambert vs Casey Brown (super-welterweight)