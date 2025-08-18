Usyk-Dubois 2 view from the stands: The night Wembley worshipped an all-time great

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boxing world was watching on Saturday night as Oleksandr Usyk restored his status as undisputed heavyweight champion of the world by knocking out Daniel Dubois in front of a ravenous Wembley Stadium.

In recent years my live boxing experience has taken me ringside for world title fights, but this time around I was in the stands to soak up the atmosphere on a historic evening, one where Usyk staked his claim as a true great of the sport.

Whilst the undercard lacked big names, I was still going to watch the fights I had paid for, especially as the card only contained six bouts. To start, Georgian Olympian Lasha Guruli forced James Francis to retire in the fifth round in what proved to be the only stoppage of the undercard.

open image in gallery Georgian Lasha Guruli stopped James Francis in a sparsely attended Wembley at the head of the card ( Jack Tanner/The Independent )

After briefly retreating to the concourse to equip a poncho after a shower broke out, I braved the wet to watch Aadam Hamed, son of Prince Naseem, improve to 6-0 over Argentinian journeyman Ezequiel Gregores.

The main noise that filled Wembley was chattering, although MC Thomas Treiber’s voice bounced off the empty tiers from time to time.

There were hints throughout the evening that there was a massive Ukrainian contingent. Even when the stadium was still filling up, there were cheers every time Ukraine was mentioned.

Vladyslav Sirenko was the first of three fighters from Ukraine in action, and despite the support of his countrymen in attendance, the heavyweight was comfortably defeated by Solomon Dacres.

There were clusters of fans chanting ‘Lapin, Lapin, Lapin' when Team Usyk-backed Daniel Lapin took to the ring to face Lewis Edmondson shortly after.

open image in gallery Team Usyk member Daniel Lapin edged past Lewis Edmondson ( Jack Tanner/The Independent )

That fight produced a few eyebrow-raising incidents. Late on in the contest Lapin twice spilled out of the ring, sprawled across the ropes, drawing ‘oohs’ from the crowd.

Despite those confusing incidents that warranted little more than a talking to for both fighters, the Ukrainian managed to squeeze past Edmondson, a majority decision win that hinged on two rounds going in Lapin’s favour.

Two-time world champion Lawrence Okolie was the biggest draw on the undercard, his bout against former Dubois opponent Kevin Lerena the chief support for the evening.

We weren’t to know in the stands but a torn bicep for Okolie in the first round limited the former WBO cruiserweight titleholder, although he used his 30lbs advantage of Lerena to good effect.

Okolie has garnered a reputation for clinching, and whilst it was reduced compared to some of his previous fights, there was little action.

open image in gallery Lawrence Okolie towered over his opponent Kevin Lerena - and the ropes ( Jack Tanner/The Independent )

But of course, the entire card had been sold on the strength of the main event, and that proved as thousands flowed in to fill the home of football. Any fears of noticeable patches of empty seats quickly dissipated as Okolie’s sluggish win over Lerena came to a close.

What had been a lull in-between previous fights had now been hijacked to ramp up the atmosphere, culminating in the traditional bellowing of “Sweet Caroline”.

By the time the hype machine had reached its zenith, promo videos and walk-on songs in full effect, Wembley was a barrage of sound and light. Fireworks lit up the night sky as the upper tiers became filled with stars; the flashes of people’s phones as they recorded as many memories as possible.

open image in gallery Fireworks lit up the sky above Wembley ( Jack Tanner/The Independent )

At this point Michael Buffer had been wheeled out, the decibel-dense air muffling his words, despite the echoing effect of the speakers. The key details came through; undisputed heavyweight champion of the world status was on the line if anyone was still in doubt.

Heading into the fight Usyk was the clear favourite, whilst Dubois was yet to have secured anything resembling a cult following amongst the British boxing public.

As such, it was interesting to see which fighter the crowd would back – the Ukrainian well-respected for his ability, or the Londoner that not many had taken to in the same way that Britain adores Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

There was a healthy noise made for Dubois during his walk to the ring, but confirmation of who Wembley was supporting was made clear when Usyk started his approach.

Chants of ‘Usyk, Usyk, Usyk’ commanded the atmosphere, although often there were spells of ‘Oh, Daniel Dubois’ to the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army, a sporting staple that has been altered to fit the names of fighters all over the UK.

The national anthems had revealed how many Ukrainians were there, a moving rendition that did not come close to generating as much noise as God Save the King, highlighting that although Usyk enjoyed more support from the crowd, it was still majority British in Wembley.

There was now a realisation that the main event was almost upon us. What had previously been a mere buzz sparked into a cacophony of excitement.

MC Buffer just about cut through the noise with his iconic “LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLEEEEE!” Cheers and shouts matched the sound of the opening bell.

open image in gallery The view from our seats moments before the first bell ( Jack Tanner/The Independent )

Watching from the stands was a stark reminder that depending on your angle, you could see a very different fight.

From where I was sat, it seemed like Dubois was landing more punches, his pressure keeping his opponent at bay, but having watched the fight back Usyk’s brilliance becomes more apparent.

But no matter where you were in the stadium, it was impossible to miss the huge counter punches that Usyk landed in every round, seemingly identical blows that caught Dubois flush on the face. Left hook, bang.

If there was an argument for Dubois taking the first two rounds, it had disappeared by the third. Not only was Usyk finding that same punch, but he was hurting Dubois. To the Brit’s credit, there were moments that might have wobbled lesser foes, but not Usyk.

Any damage Dubois tried to dish out was quickly dismissed, no finer example than the exchange that heralded the end of the contest. Dubois put his foot down, releasing a combination of punches towards Usyk’s body. Our section of Wembley was on their balls of their feet, anticipating a knockdown.

One would arrive, but it came from Usyk – the Ukrainian beckoning Dubois to walk into yet another left. Now we were properly on our feet, exclaiming, shouting, any form of creating pure noise. Even as Dubois got back up, no one sat back down, such was the expectation of a finishing blow being landed.

Usyk did not disappoint, realising that his clinical display would enable him to end things early. Action was resumed, before one final left hook sent Dubois right back to the canvas.

Questions over Dubois ‘quitting’ aside, Wembley knew it was over. The way Dubois folded over was sickening; although that thought was overcrowded by the appreciation of Usyk’s skill.

There was no way Dubois was beating the count, propped up but slumped as the referee waved it off. From where I was sat, I did not see the Dubois corner throw in the towel, but it was immaterial.

Although Usyk was expected to win, the method of victory, and its timing, was still shocking. This was meant to be the new and improved Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois, but after being stopped in the ninth round by Usyk in 2023, his night was over by the fifth at Wembley.

If one man had improved, or at least evolved, it was Usyk. Heading into the ring as a 38-year-old, speculation in the build-up hinged on the Olympic gold medallist declining due to age, just as any fighter does.

This was a different Usyk, the 'White Rabbit' proving that he can also be an elite counter-puncher when the situation calls for it. Usyk’s age had also prompted suggestions that he would be retiring sooner rather than later, but the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world implied otherwise.

In the ring he bellowed: “38 is a young guy, remember. 38, it’s only the start!”

Perhaps Saturday night was just the first of many times Wembley worships Oleksandr Usyk.

