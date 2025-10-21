Oleksandr Usyk accused of having a ‘thin’ heavyweight resume ahead of 2026 return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing analyst Max Kellerman believes undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s resume in boxing’s blue-riband division is a “little thin”.

Usyk, 38, is currently sidelined with a back injury but is expected to return to the ring in 2026 and claimed last week that he is planning to fight until he is 41.

The Ukrainian great holds two victories over Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois, respectively, but Kellerman feels he could do more to prove his greatness.

He has called for Usyk to take on challenges against new names, such as the winner of this weekend’s clash between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, to strengthen his claim to being a heavyweight legend.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

“Usyk has become overrated as a heavyweight champion, historically, and underrated as a pound-for-pound guy, historically,” Kellerman said on Inside The Ring.

“But as a heavyweight, the resume, while it’s excellent at the top, it’s a little thin. He hasn’t beat 10 top heavyweights, something like that.

“Even for Usyk’s place in history, when you look back at the resume, he got Fury twice, he got Joshua twice, Parker will be one of those guys where even if they fight and Usyk wins… we bring up Joseph Parker to buttress Anthony Joshua’s resume.

“When you look at guys like Muhammad Ali, it’s not just that he beat Frazier and Foreman and Liston and Norton. He beat Jerry Quarry and Oscar Bonavena and Ron Lyle and Earnie Shavers, Henry Cooper and Doug Jones. He beat so many top fighters. Evander Holyfield, the same thing… he fought everyone in the era. It makes a difference, I think.”

Usyk has fought eight times at heavyweight after claiming undisputed status at cruiserweight in 2018.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

As well as dispatching Joshua, Fury and Dubois, Usyk has also beaten Derek Chisora and Chazz Witherspoon.

Kellerman may get his wish for Usyk to take on other contenders, with Ring Magazine journalist Mike Coppinger revealing the two-weight world champion is likely to return in the first half of 2026 to fight either Parker or Wardley.

Usyk has also been linked with fighting Britain’s rising star Moses Itauma, but he recently insisted the 20-year-old is not on his radar right now.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.