Oleksandr Usyk has been warned Tyson Fury beats ‘any heavyweight in the world’ as the Ukrainian prepares to begin his pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight title.

The 34-year-old Ukrainian, who won all four cruiserweight belts before moving up in weight three years ago, will look to win three of the heavyweight titles this weekend when he faces off against Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The only other belt in the division is currently held by Tyson Fury who defends his WBC title against Deontay Wilder on October 9.

And Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has told Usyk he does not believe anyone can match the undefeated Brit.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arum said: “I can’t speak for Tyson, but I will certainly be watching Joshua vs Usyk. I’ve gotten to know Usyk very well because he’s best friends with Vasyl Lomachenko, and he’s a wonderful young man and a great fighter.

“But I’ve said it before, and I’ll reiterate this point - Tyson Fury beats any heavyweight in the world.”

Both Usyk and Fury are unbeaten in their professional careers, while Joshua’s sole loss came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019.

And the former undisputed cruiserweight champion insists he remains calm ahead of his first ever world heavyweight title fight.

He said: “I believe it will be more difficult for him because he has three titles to defend and he’s fighting at home and defending at home. Then a baldish guy from Ukraine will come to his home country and will be looking for a big fight.

“He says he does not remember me from back then... well, I believe he is joking. It doesn’t matter. I do remember him and have been watching his fights for quite a long time.”