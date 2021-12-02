Oleksandr Usyk ready to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua ‘allows’ it

Usyk and Fury hold all of the major heavyweight belts between them

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 02 December 2021 10:46
Comments
Joshua sees "opportunity to go back to the drawing board" after losing to Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk is prepared to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua foregoes a rematch with the Ukrainian, according to Alexander Krassyuk.

Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to take the Briton’s heavyweight belts, a month before Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout to retain the WBC title.

Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again in 2022, but the Ukrainian is also open to a unification bout with Fury, his promoter Krassyuk has said.

“The talks on AJ’s step-aside have been around since Fury KOed Wilder,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

“I heard that Joshua could consider stepping aside if the money is right, as he feels respect to the division and is willing to let the undisputed heavyweight championship happen.

Recommended

“Usyk says that he can fight Fury next if the offer is right and if AJ allows to do so.”

A seemingly conflicted Joshua hinted this week that he might step aside to allow Usyk to face Fury, stressing that – if it were to happen – it would only be out of respect, not for money.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, however, deemed such a scenario unlikely.

“At the moment, the only focus is on the rematch,” he said. “Anthony Joshua wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

“Until that is presented to him, and it hasn’t been presented to him in terms of stepping aside, that’s all the focus is.

“I haven’t seen the interview, but speaking to him, all he wants to do is rematch Oleksandr Usyk.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in