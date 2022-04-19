Oleksandr Usyk will ‘study’ Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight
The Ukrainian could await the winner of the WBC heavyweight title fight
Oleksandr Usyk will “study” Tyson Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte this Saturday, knowing he may well await the winner of the WBC heavyweight title fight.
Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which he is set to defend this June or July in a rematch with Anthony Joshua, the man he dethroned in September.
A unification bout between the winner of Usyk vs Joshua and the victor of Fury vs Whyte could be next, although Fury would likely rematch Whyte if he loses the WBC belt to his fellow Briton on Saturday.
In any case, Usyk and his team will keep a close eye on the Wembley clash this weekend, according to the southpaw’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk.
“Definitely yes [we will be watching the fight],” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.
“Egis Klimas [Usyk’s manager] and myself plan to attend the event and watch it from ringside.
“At Usyk’s training camp, he will watch and study the fight on TV.”
Unbeaten pair Fury and Usyk briefly looked set to square off this spring when a step-aside deal was proposed at the start of this year.
The proposal would have seen the champions take part in a unification bout against one another, but that deal reportedly fell through due to Joshua’s monetary demands.
It could still take place, however, if both men win their upcoming fights, although the British public is still keen on a clash between Fury and Joshua, which could occur if each man emerges victorious in his respective next fight.
