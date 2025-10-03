Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manny Pacquiao announced this week that his promotional company will be launching in America later this year.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) is due to host its first US show next month, with multiple world title fights expected to be on the card.

The Filipino icon is stepping up his presence as a promoter while also continuing his in-ring comeback after returning from a four-year layoff in July to draw with WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

It is understood Pacquiao is close to finalising another world title shot against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, but that has not stopped him from focusing on other ventures as well.

He is far from the only high-profile fighter to turn their hand to promoting. But how have the others fared?

Here, we pick out six figures in the boxing world who have tried promoting following on from their success between the ropes.

Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather Promotions was founded in 2007 as the American superstar opted to take more control of his career.

It proved to be a smart move for Floyd Mayweather as he was involved in some of the most lucrative fights in history, including against Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Mayweather was also able to entice some top talent over to his stable of fighters. Gervonta Davis was the standout name on Mayweather’s books as he won multiple world titles after signing with Mayweather Promotions when he turned professional.

However, Mayweather and Davis had multiple public clashes, and they eventually went their separate ways in 2022.

Former world champion Jessie Vargas also fought under the Mayweather Promotions banner, as did current British cruiserweight champion Viddal Riley.

Mayweather is now looking to navigate the career of his latest protégé, Curmel Moton.

Moton is still only 19 years old but has won his first eight professional bouts and is tipped to go right to the top of the sport under Mayweather’s guidance.

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton sadly passed away last month, but not before making a huge impact in boxing as a fighter and promoter.

He launched Hatton Promotions in early 2009 ahead of his super-fight with Pacquiao and looked to sign some of the best upcoming talent in Britain.

World title challenger Martin Murray signed a deal with Hatton, while 2008 Olympian Joe Murray – no relation to Martin – also joined the ranks.

Hatton also worked closely with his fighters as a trainer and was able to help two of them to world titles.

Heavyweight star Lucas Browne won the WBA (Regular) belt in 2016, while Kazakhstan’s Zhanat Zhakiyanov picked up the WBA bantamweight title with Hatton in his corner the following year.

David Haye

David Haye let his fists do the talking inside the ring, winning world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.

But he also knew how to promote himself, so it was no surprise when he set up Hayemaker Promotions in 2008.

Haye brought George Groves on board, who went on to win a super-middleweight world title, while he also got a deal over the line for Olympic medallist David Price.

Ryan Rhodes, who fought Canelo Alvarez in 2011, signed a deal with Haye as well.

Joe Joyce, a silver medallist from the 2016 Olympics, was also happy to have his early professional career guided by Haye as he moved his way up the heavyweight rankings.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan has only moved into promoting recently but is determined to make a splash after hanging up his gloves three years ago.

The former unified super-lightweight world champion has targeted putting on major fights in Africa after launching Amir Khan Promotions.

He staged a show in Ghana in June, before putting on another event in Nigeria earlier this week.

The card in Lagos was topped by cruiserweight contenders Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne, while British light-heavyweight star Dan Azeez also picked up a win.

Khan told The Ariel Helwani Show this week that he wants fighters to learn from the mistakes he made in his own career.

He has made a solid start to his promotional career, but has not ruled out returning to the ring if a fight with Mayweather or Pacquiao presents itself.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul has been criticised for his choice of opponents during his own career, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer largely targeting ex-MMA stars or boxing legends such as Mike Tyson.

But it is clear he is taking his promotional career very seriously. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) – the company he founded alongside his business partner Nakisa Bidarian – has focused in on the women’s boxing market.

The biggest name on the MVP roster is Amanda Serrano, who has shared the ring three times with Katie Taylor.

MVP also have the likes of Alycia Baumgardner and Savannah Marshall on their books, while Ellie Scotney signed a deal earlier this year.

Scotney will aim to become an undisputed champion when she fights on the undercard of Paul’s exhibition bout with Gervonta Davis next month.

Oscar De La Hoya

Golden Boy Promotions (GBP) is still going strong and has enjoyed the most success of any company on this list.

Oscar De La Hoya founded GBP in 2002 when he was one of the best fighters in the world himself.

GBP has gone on to promote some of boxing’s biggest names over the past two decades, helping turn Canelo Alvarez into a global superstar.

Canelo was picked up by GBP early on in his career and formed a strong relationship with De La Hoya as he took on the likes of Mayweather, Miguel Cotto and Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo and GBP split in 2020 after a decade of working together. It was a disappointing outcome for GBP, but they have never been completely reliant on one fighter.

De La Hoya has also promoted huge names such as Bernard Hopkins, Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan over the years and GBP remains one of the biggest promotional companies in the US.

They will provide plenty of competition for Pacquiao when he takes his own company Stateside in the coming months.

