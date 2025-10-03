Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former two-weight world champion Tim Bradley believes three fighters can give Terence Crawford a significant challenge before he retires from boxing.

Crawford became a five-weight world champion last month when he outpointed Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas and attention has turned to who he could fight next.

One option for Crawford is to drop down to middleweight to chase a world title in a sixth weight class.

Bradley, who shared the ring three times with Manny Pacquiao, feels WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly from Kazakhstan would be a big test for Crawford at 160lb.

“Janibek ain’t no joke,” Bradley said on his YouTube channel. “That is a tough fight for Terence Crawford.

“Janibek ain’t nothing to mess with. He’s cold. A southpaw, you don’t know much about him. That’s fine, you ain’t got to know much about him. But I’m here to tell you: speed, power, size, IQ, defence, offence, dude is cold, man. Footwork, angles, power in both hands. He’s a killer.”

Janibek has won all 17 of his professional contests, stopping 12 opponents inside the distance.

He is targeting a middleweight unification fight and is rumoured to be finalising a deal with WBA champion Erislandy Lara.

A victory over Lara would take Janibek one step closer to undisputed status. Crawford has been an undisputed champion in three divisions and the prospect of completely ruling a fourth could tempt him into a fight with Janibek.

If Crawford opts to stay at 168lb, Bradley suggested the idea of David Benavidez or Dmitry Bivol dropping down from light-heavyweight to face the pound-for-pound No 1.

Benavidez and Bivol hold all the marbles at 175lb but Bradley wants to see them take on Crawford in the future.

On a potential Crawford vs Benavidez fight, Bradley added: “That’s another crazy a*** match-up for Terence Crawford.

“The skillset of Terence Crawford and everything else that he brings, these guys have skills too. And they’re bigger than he is. And that’s difficult.

“Canelo was the perfect size, perfect style for Crawford to be able to contend with. When you start fighting giants like Benavidez who bring the size, the volume, the stamina, the determination to win and the skills too… that’s a hell of a match-up.”

Bradley is convinced Janibek and Benavidez would have a realistic chance against Crawford, but hinted Bivol may be the toughest challenge of the lot.

“Terence Crawford may need a miracle to beat that dude right there,” Bradley said as he discussed his chances in a clash with Bivol.

“Styles make fights. And Bivol has got the style to give Terence Crawford fits. He’s got the size to give him fits. He’s got the footwork to give him fits. He’s got the jab to give him fits and the defence on top of that.”

Benavidez already has his next fight lined up as he is due to face Britain’s Anthony Yarde in Saudi Arabia on November 22.

Bivol has not fought since winning his rematch with Artur Beterbiev in February after undergoing back surgery and he is not expected to return to the ring until 2026.

