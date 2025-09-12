Paddy Donovan eyes Conor Benn clash after Lewis Crocker rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy Donovan has revealed that he would like to make a fight with Conor Benn if he can beat Lewis Crocker in their IBF welterweight title this weekend at Windsor Park.

The Irishman believes much bigger things lie ahead of him after his rematch with Lewis Crocker – Benn being one of them.

Donovan told Matchroom Boxing: “There are so many big opportunities when we get past Crocker, maybe Conor Benn.

“I think Conor Benn is another great fighter. I like watching his fights, he’s quite exciting. That’d be a fight I’d be interested in making."

Benn is currently tied up in camp for his blockbuster middleweight rematch with Chris Eubank Jr on November 15. But he has made it clear he intends to drop back down in weight after the fight and go for a world title at welterweight – his natural weight class.

These world title ambitions align almost perfectly with Donovan after his rematch with Crocker was upgraded from a final eliminator to a fight for the vacant IBF belt left behind by Jaron Ennis earlier this year – meaning that if Benn does not take a third fight with Eubank Jr, he could have his first crack at a world title against Donovan.

Chris Eubank Jr punches Conor Benn ( Getty Images )

But Donovan first has to get through Crocker in their groundbreaking first-ever all-Irish world title fight after their first fight ended in Donovan being disqualified. He was thrown out for hitting Crocker with a left hook after the bell that floored him in the eighth round.

Donovan had been dominating the fight until that point and was devastated to have the win taken from him in such circumstances, and has vowed to exact revenge this weekend.

Donovan’s coach, Andy Lee, has total confidence in his fighter and has previously branded him a “generational talent”.

Lee told Boxing Scene: “There’s just generational talents and you see guys like [Vasyl] Lomachenko who are genetically gifted and they have the boxing nuance and skill to go with it, just sometimes I’m watching him [Donovan], and it’s a pure pleasure to watch.”

