Joseph Parker’s promoter, David Higgins, believes Fabio Wardley will need an extreme stroke of luck to beat his fighter at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Parker and Wardley went head-to-head at their final press conference on Thursday as the New Zealander vowed to prove he is levels above his British rival.

Higgins agrees that Parker is the far more accomplished fighter and teased Wardley that it would be the equivalent of him winning the lottery if he somehow emerges victorious this weekend.

“Is there anything that worries me? No. But Wardley has got a massive punch,” Higgins conceded. “If luck is on his side, he could buy a lottery ticket, and he might win the fight!”

open image in gallery Andy Lee (left) with New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker ( Getty Images )

Higgins was in a bullish mood as he outlined Parker’s plans to see off Wardley before setting his sights on the undisputed heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

“I think it will be our night,” Higgins added. “And then we are going to go straight for Usyk and for the unified title.”

Higgins’ comments did not sit well with Wardley’s manager, Michael Ofo, who fired back by reminding Parker of his three career losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce.

“AJ had the lottery ticket, Dillian Whyte had the lottery ticket, Joe Joyce had the lottery ticket. We've heard it all before,” Ofo responded.

“The facts are when Fabio gets in the ring, he knocks them out. It doesn't matter how it comes, by the end of the bell, it's Fabio Wardley's raised hand. We believe Fabio can beat any heavyweight out there, and Parker is just a part of the story.”

Parker is the favourite with the bookmakers ahead of Saturday’s main event and has far greater experience at the highest level having held the WBO title between 2016 and 2018.

However, Wardley is unbeaten in 20 professional fights, winning 18 by knockout, and has made it clear he fancies his chances of pulling off an upset to move into pole position to face Usyk next.

