Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will take centre stage at the O2 Arena on Saturday night, and there will be one very keen observer from ringside.

The winner of this weekend’s main event will be in line to fight undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

But former world champion Daniel Dubois is set to be in attendance and his manager, Sam Jones, revealed he wants to fight whoever gets their hand raised to get back into the title picture.

“I’ve got a keen eye on it because Daniel Dubois, I think, could fight the winner of that fight [between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley],” Jones told BoxNation.

“He’s going to the fight, he’ll be a keen spectator of that fight.”

open image in gallery Daniel Dubois was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in July (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Dubois was named IBF champion last year after Usyk relinquished his title to pursue a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Dubois made one successful title defence against Anthony Joshua before he was knocked out by Usyk in July.

Usyk is currently sidelined with a back injury but is expected to return in the first half of 2026.

His advisor, Sergey Lapin, has indicated the Ukrainian great is committed to defending his heavyweight throne against Parker or Wardley, but Jones feels Usyk could target a Fury trilogy bout instead for a more lucrative payday.

Usyk will likely need to vacate his WBO belt if he opts to fight Fury next, and Jones hopes Dubois gets a shot at the title against the winner of Saturday’s fight.

“If Tyson Fury is coming back, that’s who [Usyk] will want to fight,” Jones added. “That’s the money fight for Usyk, so whoever wins puts themselves in a great position regardless.

“If Usyk vacates his belt you’re looking at potentially the next WBO heavyweight champion of the world and a fight between them and Dubois is huge.”

