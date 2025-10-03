Parker-Wardley: Okolie makes bold prediction for heavyweight blockbuster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lawrence Okolie has dropped his verdict on the upcoming WBO interim heavyweight title clash between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley on October 25.

The former cruiserweight champion has perhaps gone against the grain – believing Wardley will be too sharp for Parker.

“I believe Wardley is going to win,” Okolie told talkSPORT. “I believe Wardley is going to be a bit sharper, especially in those early rounds. I know Parker is an ex-world champion and has been in there with some of the best fighters, but he’s not had a lot of rounds recently."

Parker’s last fight against Martin Bakole only went two rounds after he landed a pair of flush right hands that put his opponent on the canvas, crowning him the interim champion.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

open image in gallery Joseph Parker, left, and Fabio Wardley, right, were praised by Anthony Joshua (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wardley is coming off a dramatic win against Justis Huni in June that saw him comfortably behind on all three judges’ scorecards before he landed a right hand from the gods in the 10th round, and Huni was counted out.

Okolie believes Wardley’s recent run of form compared to Parker’s should be enough to see him through the fight, but warns it could be different if Wardley fails to make an early statement.

“In his (Parker's) last fight, it was two rounds with Bakole, and before that, it was Wilder,” Okolie explained. “In the last two or three years, he’s only had I don’t know how many rounds.

“With Wardley, he’s been on a good run. I think his sharpness will be able to get to Parker, and I think he’ll hurt him in the middle rounds and end it by stoppage, but if he doesn’t and the fight goes on later, I think Parker’s experience is really going to show.”

Okolie will have a keen eye on the fight through the lens of his own heavyweight career as he plans a run at a world title in 2026.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters.

For pricing and more information, click here