Promising boxer Paul McCullagh Jr dies aged 25
Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan were among those to pay tribute after McCullagh Jr died following a short illness
Belfast boxer Paul McCullagh Jr has passed away at the age of 25, following a short bout of illness.
During his amateur career, McCullagh Jr became the Ulster Elite heavyweight champion in 2019, before he turned professional and went 2-0.
McCullagh Jr, who went by the nickname “Irish Drago”, also came from a family with a rich history in Irish boxing, with his father and grandfather having both won titles as amateurs.
Furthermore, McCullagh Jr’s grandfather Paul was a renowned coach, training the legendary Barry McGuigan, reigning IBF welterweight champion Anthony Cacace, and Hugh Russell among others.
McCullagh Jr followed his Ulster Elite title win in 2019 with international appearances for Ulster and Ireland, giving way to a 2-0 pro career in which he stopped Ben Thomas in 2020 and outpointed Antony Woolery in 2021.
Northern Irish boxing icon Carl Frampton was among those to pay tribute to McCullagh Jr, writing on X (formerly Twitter) that it was “heartbreaking to hear the terrible news” about a “very talented” fighter. “Deepest sympathies to his Dad, Paul and the rest of his family and friends,” Frampton added.
McGuigan, meanwhile, wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of young Paul McCullagh Jr. Deepest sympathies to his Family RIP.”
And the Irish Athletic Boxing Association tweeted that it was “saddened by the passing” of McCullagh Jr.
“A member of clubs including St. John Bosco Belfast and his family’s McCullagh’s ABC, Paul won his first title in 2012, and an Ulster Elite heavyweight title in 2019,” wrote the association.
“In the same year Paul represented Ulster High Performance against New York and represented Ireland in a dual nations international against the Netherlands.
“Paul turned pro after his 2019 success, and recorded a number of wins. Paul’s grandfather and father were both champion amateur boxers, the latter boxing out of Immaculata BC.
“Paul’s grandfather was a highly regarded pro and amateur coach and his father is a pro referee. IABA extends deepest condolences to Paul’s family, club and loved ones.”
