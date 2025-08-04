The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Rahaman Ali, younger brother of Muhammad Ali, dies aged 82
Rahaman was by Muhammad’s side throughout his glittering career and was a professional boxer himself
Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of heavyweight legend Muhammad Ali, has passed away at the age of 82.
Rahaman died on Friday 1 August, as confirmed by the Muhammad Ali Center.
President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, DeVone Holt, said in a statement: “You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman.
“He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper’.”
Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year
Ring Magazine paid tribute to Rahaman with a statement that read: “The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rahaman Ali. Our sympathies are with the Ali family at this time.”
Rahaman was born in July 1943, 18 months after Muhammad, and was initially named Rudolph Arnett Clay, but, like his brother, he went on to change his name.
Rahaman attended his older brother’s biggest fights and was a regular source of support during Muhammad’s training camps.
He was also a professional boxer himself and made his debut on the undercard of Muhammad’s famous win over Sonny Liston in February 1964 when he became heavyweight champion for the first time.Rahaman had 18 professional bouts in total, winning 14 and losing three, with one draw on his record.
He retired in 1972 after a knockout loss to Superman film series actor Jack O’Halloran, the only stoppage defeat of his career.
Rahaman released his autobiography titled That’s Muhammad Ali’s brother! My life on the undercard, in 2014. He wrote a second book called My Brother, Muhammad Ali, The Definitive Biography, which was published in 2019.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription
A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments