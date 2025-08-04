Rahaman Ali, younger brother of Muhammad Ali, dies aged 82

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of heavyweight legend Muhammad Ali, has passed away at the age of 82.

Rahaman died on Friday 1 August, as confirmed by the Muhammad Ali Center.

President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, DeVone Holt, said in a statement: “You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman.

“He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper’.”

Ring Magazine paid tribute to Rahaman with a statement that read: “The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rahaman Ali. Our sympathies are with the Ali family at this time.”

Rahaman was born in July 1943, 18 months after Muhammad, and was initially named Rudolph Arnett Clay, but, like his brother, he went on to change his name.

Rahaman attended his older brother’s biggest fights and was a regular source of support during Muhammad’s training camps.

He was also a professional boxer himself and made his debut on the undercard of Muhammad’s famous win over Sonny Liston in February 1964 when he became heavyweight champion for the first time.Rahaman had 18 professional bouts in total, winning 14 and losing three, with one draw on his record.

He retired in 1972 after a knockout loss to Superman film series actor Jack O’Halloran, the only stoppage defeat of his career.

Rahaman released his autobiography titled That’s Muhammad Ali’s brother! My life on the undercard, in 2014. He wrote a second book called My Brother, Muhammad Ali, The Definitive Biography, which was published in 2019.

