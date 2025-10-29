Olympic star calls for Moses Itauma fight to prove ‘baddest man’ at heavyweight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez Jr has called for a heavyweight showdown with Moses Itauma.

Torrez Jr, 26, stood on the podium for the USA at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and has since won all 13 of his professional contests, with 11 victories coming inside the distance.

He now wants to take the next step in his career and has challenged Itauma, 20, to put his own unbeaten record on the line against him.

Itauma has struggled to find an opponent after knocking out Dillian Whyte in one round in August and is not expected to fight again until 2026. But Torrez Jr has put his name forward to face the British star.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

He told Sky Sports: “I won't duck any smoke. I'm here for the action and I want that competition. I want to see who the best heavyweight is. Not just in the USA, not just in the UK but in the world. That's what we're fighting for here.

“We're fighting for the entire planet, let's see who's that baddest man.”

Itauma was ordered to fight WBA ‘Regular’ champion Kubrat Pulev earlier this month, only for the Bulgarian to announce that he will be fighting former cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev in December instead.

Itauma’s promoter, Frank Warren, still wants to pursue a clash with Pulev, with the Brit now set to wait and see if the WBA will intervene to stop his fight with Gassiev.

But Torrez Jr is in no mood to hang about and has made it clear he wants to face the heavyweight division’s newest star rather than one of the old guard, such as Anthony Joshua.

“I really want that fight," Torrez Jr added. "I'm here, I'm ready. I think the funny thing is you see all these guys calling out Anthony Joshua, you see all these guys calling out the older guys.

“I'm out here calling out Itauma. I want that fight. Two guys that are in the prime of their careers and working hard to be someone. I think this is the spot and the time to show who's who.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.