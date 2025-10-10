Boxing greats gather at Ricky Hatton’s funeral to remember ‘people’s champion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of former boxing world champions were among the thousands of people who paid tribute to “people’s champion” Ricky Hatton at his funeral in Manchester on Friday.

Former world heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Frank Bruno, former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan and two-weight world champion Amir Khan were also among those who paid their respects.

The former champions mingled with celebrities at the service to remember a down-to-earth local hero who never changed despite fighting his way to fame and fortune.

“He was a fantastic fighter, one of the best out there, Khan said.

“He obviously inspired so many fighters like us.

open image in gallery Amir Khan was among the mourners at Ricky Hatton’s funeral in Manchester ( Martin Rickett/PA )

“He’ll be definitely remembered as one of the greatest to come out of Britain. (He was) very jolly, very fun, a very respected person and very nice. He was always a people’s champion.

“It’s great to be here to see so many of the boxing community come together to show our respect. Hundreds on the streets – that shows he was a popular man.”

McGuigan said Hatton always led by example during his ascent from a highly promising amateur to a world champion who led thousands of supporters to Las Vegas for epic battles with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Jose Luis Castillo.

open image in gallery Barry McGuigan paid tribute to the tremendous example set by Hatton ( Martin Rickett/PA )

Referencing the large turn-out of fans, many clad in the light blue of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City, McGuigan said: “It’s amazing but it’s not surprising to me because he was such a star, such a great human being.

“I’m up here with my two boys because he demands the respect that a hero in boxing demands. He’s an amazing guy, and he was a phenomenal fighter, just incredible. He brought people together.”

Former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew revealed how Hatton inspired him to fight his way up the rankings and ultimately achieve his lifelong dream.

“For someone who rose to the levels of Ricky Hatton and to remain just one of the normal people, is unbelievable,” he said.

open image in gallery Tony Bellew (right, next to Tyson Fury) said Hatton inspired him to reach the top in his sport ( Martin Rickett/PA )

“The best memory I have was going to the gym, watching him train for the first time. I was an amateur boxer at the time, just won the ABA title. I watched him train.

“I’ve watched thousands of fighters train over the years, hundreds of thousands, but after watching him, it’s the only fighter I’ve ever thought of and been in awe of them and thought, ‘that’s the standard’.

“An unbelievable person, an unbelievable father and person, always a laugh. He was usually the worst dressed, but he’d still find a way to tear the back out of you.”