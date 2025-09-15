Ricky Hatton’s brother pays touching tribute following his death aged 46

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s brother, Matthew, has paid a touching tribute after the former boxing world champion's tragic passing at the age of 46.

Hatton was found dead in his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, and Matthew posted to social media on Sunday evening a collection of photos with his older brother throughout the years.

The post was captioned: “I love you, Richard. See you on the other side.”

Matthew was also a professional boxer. He held the European welterweight title in 2010 and defended it three times before the crowning moment of his career when he challenged an all-time great, Canelo Alvarez, for the WBC super welterweight title in 2011 – taking the Mexican the distance before losing on points.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

I love you Richard 💙

See you on the other side X pic.twitter.com/X5u3tAvSxz — Matthew Hatton (@MagicMattHatton) September 14, 2025

The Hatton brothers were inseparable and were present for each other’s biggest nights at ringside. Ricky most notably walked with Matthew to the ring ahead of his first world title challenge against Lovemore Ndou for the IBO welterweight title in 2009 - which saw Matthew fight to a draw.

Boxing was a family legacy for the Hattons, as Ricky’s son Campbell also turned professional under the tutelage of his uncle Matthew, until his first loss in March 2024. He retired from the sport earlier this year with a professional record of 14-2.

The news of Ricky’s death shocked the world as the former two-division world champion and British legend had scheduled a comeback fight for December in Dubai.

Hatton was a true legend of British boxing and a mentor to so many current and former British greats. Tributes have poured in over the last 24 hours from some of the biggest names in the sport who have shared memories with Hatton, including Tyson Fury, Amir Khan, Frank Warren and former rival Manny Pacquiao.

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters.

For pricing and more information, click here

— Matthew Hatton (@MagicMattHatton) September 14, 2025