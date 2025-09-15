The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ricky Hatton’s brother pays touching tribute following his death aged 46
Ricky was found dead in his home yesterday morning, just a couple of months before he was supposed to get back into the ring
Ricky Hatton’s brother, Matthew, has paid a touching tribute after the former boxing world champion's tragic passing at the age of 46.
Hatton was found dead in his home in Gee Cross, Hyde, and Matthew posted to social media on Sunday evening a collection of photos with his older brother throughout the years.
The post was captioned: “I love you, Richard. See you on the other side.”
Matthew was also a professional boxer. He held the European welterweight title in 2010 and defended it three times before the crowning moment of his career when he challenged an all-time great, Canelo Alvarez, for the WBC super welterweight title in 2011 – taking the Mexican the distance before losing on points.
I love you Richard 💙— Matthew Hatton (@MagicMattHatton) September 14, 2025
See you on the other side X pic.twitter.com/X5u3tAvSxz
The Hatton brothers were inseparable and were present for each other’s biggest nights at ringside. Ricky most notably walked with Matthew to the ring ahead of his first world title challenge against Lovemore Ndou for the IBO welterweight title in 2009 - which saw Matthew fight to a draw.
Boxing was a family legacy for the Hattons, as Ricky’s son Campbell also turned professional under the tutelage of his uncle Matthew, until his first loss in March 2024. He retired from the sport earlier this year with a professional record of 14-2.
The news of Ricky’s death shocked the world as the former two-division world champion and British legend had scheduled a comeback fight for December in Dubai.
Hatton was a true legend of British boxing and a mentor to so many current and former British greats. Tributes have poured in over the last 24 hours from some of the biggest names in the sport who have shared memories with Hatton, including Tyson Fury, Amir Khan, Frank Warren and former rival Manny Pacquiao.
