Ricky Hatton’s ex-promoter reveals concerns over boxing legend’s comeback plans

Ricky Hatton’s former promoter, Dennis Hobson, does not want him to return to competitive boxing.

Hobson believes that Hatton’s “best days are behind him” and a return to the ring could be damaging to the memory of his Hall of Fame career.

Hobson told The Star: “Obviously, his ‘sell-by’ date has gone. I love Ricky and what he brings to the table, and he’s still got a lot of support, but you know his best days are behind him.”

Hatton, 46, is scheduled to fight for the first time in 13 years on 2 December in Dubai against veteran Eisa Aldah, also 46.

The Sheffield promoter drew a comparison to another recently returned legend, Mike Tyson, who had his first professional fight in nearly 20 years when he fought Jake Paul last year.

Hobson explained: "You saw what Mike Tyson was like when he fought Jake Paul, it was sad to watch, and I don’t want the same for Ricky because I’ve got a lot of time for him.

Tyson looked frustrated – his body unable to obey the commands of his brain, and Hatton’s former promoter wants him to avoid “looking like a shadow of his former self”, like we saw with the former heavyweight champion.

The pair formed their promotional partnership in 2006 after Hatton departed from the Queensberry stable and together won world titles in the super lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Hatton defeated Luis Collazo for the WBA welterweight title in 2006 and Juan Urango for the IBF super lightweight title in 2007 before taking on the fearsome José Luis Castillo later that year and knocking him out in the fourth round to bring an end to their promotional deal.

Despite their history, Hobson said he does not understand why Hatton would return for anything other than a charity fight.

He said: "Unless he’s doing it for charity, I don’t get the point of it all. If it were for charity, that’s something I’d get involved with, but I don’t want to see him in a competitive match."

