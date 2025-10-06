Ricky Hatton’s son posts heartbreaking message on his late father’s birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s son, Campbell, has posted a heartbreaking message on what would have been his father’s 47th birthday.

Ricky Hatton, a former two-weight world champion, was found dead at his home in Hyde, Manchester, in September.

Now, on Ricky’s first birthday since his tragic passing, Campbell, 24, has taken to social media to pay tribute to his father.

Alongside a photo of Campbell and Ricky smiling together, the former wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday, wish we was spending it together.”

Campbell followed his dad into boxing and won his first 14 fights after turning professional in 2021, with Ricky at ringside to offer his full support.

However, Campbell suffered successive losses to James Flint in 2024 and announced his retirement earlier this year to move into a career as a solar-panel installer instead.

During his short boxing career, Campbell was often compared to his dad after adopting a similar fighting style.

Campbell opened up on his family’s devastation after their loss in an emotional interview last week, as he revealed Ricky would always refer to him as his “little Mini-Me”.

“We are absolutely heartbroken... it was so unexpected,” Campbell told Granada Reports. “We had so many plans coming up, so it has knocked us for six, but obviously we are trying to be there for each other.

“The outpouring of support from absolutely everyone has been amazing, so that’s helping us through a lot, but yes, [we are] absolutely heartbroken.

“We were identical in so many ways, and I think it’s shown through how close we were and the banter we had with each other. To so many, he was Ricky Hatton the boxer, but to me he was just my dad, and to the family, it was Richard. We just can’t get our heads round it at the minute.”

Ricky’s funeral is due to be held at Manchester Cathedral at noon on Friday (10 October).

