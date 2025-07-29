Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The WBC has changed the result of Francisco Rodriguez vs Galal Yafai to a no-contest and ordered a rematch.

Rodriguez failed a post-fight drugs test after a record-breaking win over the Olympic gold medallist, where he landed 575 punches across 12 rounds – over 100 more than the previous flyweight record.

The Mexican was subsequently found to have the cardiac stimulant, heptaminol, in his system.

The WBC has placed Rodriguez on a 12-month probation rather than a full ban and has ordered the rematch because they found that the presence of the banned substance was “accidental, unintentional, unknowing and not directed to enhance performance.”

The WBC stated: “After a thorough factual and scientific review of the adverse finding, and considering champion Rodriguez’s admission of the circumstances of his non-intentional ingestion of a banned substance, and the fact that Mr Rodriguez had reported in his WBC CBP registration document the use of an over-the-counter energy booster which label included two banned substanced [sic], the WBC and champion Rodriguez agreed to enter into an adjudication agreement.”

Yafai had his loss expunged and his WBC interim flyweight title returned, but this is not enough for his family, who have reacted emotionally on social media to the result of the investigation.

His older brother Gamal said: “WBC are a joke.

“A 12-month ban and a rematch… couldn’t write it and what a load of conmen.”

The WBC fully explained Rodriguez’s punishment following the investigation and said he will be enrolled in a program with the WBC Nutrition committee.

They stated: “During his Probation Status, Mr. Rodriguez shall participate in a program to be designed and conducted by the WBC Nutrition Committee.

“The program shall aim to address the WBC’s concerns about Mr. Rodriguez’s health and safety in light of the circumstances of the Adverse Finding.

“At a minimum, that program shall comprise no less than once per week counselling sessions in a 30-day period (4 sessions) focusing on prevention of consumption of banned substances and at Champion Rodriguez’s sole cost.”

Team Rodriguez must also await a final verdict from the British Boxing Board of Control, as the fight was contested under their jurisdiction.

