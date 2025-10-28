Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing icon Roy Jones Jr has called on Terence Crawford to chase another world title rather than pursue a rematch with Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford outpointed Canelo last month to become the undisputed super middleweight champion and he has now held titles in five different divisions.

A rematch with Canelo has been mooted, but Jones Jr would like to see Crawford move back down to middleweight – a weight class he skipped to fight the Mexican legend – to give himself the opportunity to become a six-weight world champion.

Jones Jr told The Ring: “I think he should go down and win a title at 160[lb], and close it off – that’s fire. [I’m] not really [interested in the rematch].”

There are currently three champions at 160lbs – Janibek Alimkhanuly, Erislandy Lara and Carlos Adames.

However, that will drop down to two before the end of the year as Janibek and Lara are set to face each other in a unification clash in December.

The winner will emerge with three of the four titles, while Adames is in possession of the WBC belt.

( Getty )

Crawford could look to target any of the three titlists in 2026 to create more history. If he can get his hands on a belt at middleweight, he would be just the third man ever to win titles in six weight classes after Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

Meanwhile, Canelo is also pondering his next career move after undergoing elbow surgery following his loss to Crawford.

Jones Jr believes he has many options available and even raised the possibility of the 35-year-old retiring after two decades as a professional.

“Canelo can do anything he wants to,” Jones Jr added. He's done so much already. There's really not much left for him to do.

“Canelo can probably either take the rematch or close the door because Canelo has done way more than enough.”

