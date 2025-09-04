Roy Jones Jr shares heartwarming reunion with old rival after Olympic ‘robbery’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has released footage of his heartwarming reunion with the man who ‘robbed’ him of an Olympic gold medal back in 1988.

Jones Jr competed at the Olympics as a 19-year-old and did not lose a single round en route to the final in Seoul where he would meet home favourite Park Si-Hun.

He outlanded the South Korean by 86 punches to 32 across three rounds and Park was even given a standing eight count in the second round. However, to the amazement of fans around the world, Park was awarded the victory by split decision, leaving Jones Jr to settle for a silver medal.

Park reportedly apologised to Jones Jr in the ring after the controversial decision was announced and the American superstar has now revealed Park visited him in Florida a couple of years ago to give him the gold medal he should have won over three decades earlier.

Posting on his social media on Wednesday, Jones Jr shared the video of his reunion with Park alongside the caption: “In 1988, I was robbed of the gold medal in what became one of the biggest controversies in boxing history.

“By the grace of God, a couple of years ago, the man who won that medal made the trip from South Korea to my home to return it to me, feeling it was rightfully mine.”

The clip starts with Jones Jr and Park embracing one another while Park’s son watches on after travelling over to the US with his father.

The two men then step into the ring together before Park gets the gold medal out of his pocket and reveals he wants to hand it over to Jones Jr.

Jones Jr is overwhelmed by the remarkable gesture as he covers his face and wipes away tears.

Park’s son explains that his father truly believes Jones Jr deserves the medal as it “belongs to you”.

The emotional video ends with Jones Jr staring at the medal in his hand in disbelief.

Jones Jr moved over to the professional ranks after his Olympic heartbreak and went on to win world titles in four weight divisions.

He is now regarded as one of the most talented fighters to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

Meanwhile, Park retired after the Olympics without turning professional and moved into coaching.

