Ryan Garcia stops Oscar Duarte to bounce back from Gervonta Davis defeat

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Garcia got back to winning ways on Saturday, beating Oscar Duarte via eighth-round TKO to bounce back from his first career loss.

Garcia, 25, came under criticism after his loss to Gervonta Davis in April, when the latter stopped “King Ryan” with a body shot in Round 7.

But Garcia got back in the winning column last weekend, producing a mixed performance against Duarte but finishing the fight with an impressive sequence.

The American dropped his Mexican opponent to a knee after a series of heavy hooks, and Duarte, 27, was slightly too late to beat the referee’s count.

“I fought hard to find myself again and I did a lot of soul-searching,” Garcia said after his win. “I’m committing to becoming a world champion.”

Garcia, a former interim champion at lightweight, fought the unbeaten Davis at a catchweight in April, before moving up to super-lightweight for Saturday’s clash with Duarte.