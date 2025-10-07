Ryan Garcia claims middleweight great does not deserve Hall of Fame spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Garcia has given his verdict on whether Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin should enter the Hall of Fame after the Kazakh former middleweight champion entered the 2026 ballot.

The American said Golovkin did not do enough in his career to warrant a place in the Hall of Fame.

“Triple G had no really great victories,” Garcia told the ‘Inside the Ring’ podcast. “Who did he beat?

“I will give him that he was one of the superstars of boxing for a long time, but for me it’s a little hard to put someone [like Golovkin] in the Hall of Fame.

“We are talking about the Hall of Fame, we are not talking about eras, I’m talking about overall, all of boxing. I just don’t see him as a Hall of Famer - I can’t give him that nod.”

The hard-hitting Kazakh has been entered into the ballot for the Hall of Fame at the first available opportunity, as a fighter must wait for three years since their last fight to be eligible.

Gennady Golovkin is a two-time unified world middleweight champion

He entered the ballot alongside other first-time features, Irish boxing legend Steve Collins and former two-weight world champion Vernon Forrest.

Golovkin was one of the most dominant and avoided middleweight champions of all time – widely considered as the best middleweight in the world for almost a decade.

He is a two-time unified champion and lost only to Canelo Alvarez in a career spanning 16 years, during which he beat names such as David Lemieux, Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs, and knocked out every opponent he faced between 2008 and 2016.

His first two fights with Canelo were an era-defining classics between two of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, and Golovkin had an argument for winning both of them.

Their third and final fight was also Golovkin’s farewell, and a final attempt at achieving the undisputed status he never managed to attain – but he fell short at 40 years old and lost a unanimous points decision.

