Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 12 July 2022 14:33
Comments
<p>American lightweight Ryan Garcia</p>

American lightweight Ryan Garcia

(Getty Images)

Ryan Garcia returns to the ring this weekend for a long-awaited clash with Javier Fortuna.

The pair were scheduled to square off 12 months ago, but 23-year-old Garcia (22-0, 18 knockouts) withdrew from the bout to focus on his mental health.

Garcia then pulled out of a November fight with Joseph Diaz due to a hand injury, but the unbeaten American was back in action this April, outpointing Emmanuel Tagoe in his first outing since an impressive stoppage win against Luke Campbell in January 2021.

Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs), meanwhile, last boxed in February, when the 32-year-old Dominican – who turns 33 this week – stopped Rafael Hernandez late in the first round to bounce back from a defeat by Diaz.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday 16 July at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 17 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 16 July), with ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on 16 July).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Javier Fortuna (right) fights Ryan Garcia one day after turning 33

(Getty Images)

Garcia – 1/8

Draw – 25/1

Fortuna – 9/2

Via Betfair.

Full card

Subject to change

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez

Alexis Rocha vs Samuel Kotey

Lamont Roach Jr vs Angel Rodriguez

Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez

Diego De la Hoya vs Enrique Bernache

Recommended

Miguel Gaona vs Jonathan Guzman

Lawrence King vs TBA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in