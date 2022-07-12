The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna time: When are ring walks in UK and US for fight this weekend?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Ryan Garcia returns to the ring this weekend for a long-awaited clash with Javier Fortuna.
The pair were scheduled to square off 12 months ago, but 23-year-old Garcia (22-0, 18 knockouts) withdrew from the bout to focus on his mental health.
Garcia then pulled out of a November fight with Joseph Diaz due to a hand injury, but the unbeaten American was back in action this April, outpointing Emmanuel Tagoe in his first outing since an impressive stoppage win against Luke Campbell in January 2021.
Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs), meanwhile, last boxed in February, when the 32-year-old Dominican – who turns 33 this week – stopped Rafael Hernandez late in the first round to bounce back from a defeat by Diaz.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The fight takes place on Saturday 16 July at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 17 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 16 July), with ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on 16 July).
How can I watch it?
The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.
Odds
Garcia – 1/8
Draw – 25/1
Fortuna – 9/2
Full card
Subject to change
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna
Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez
Alexis Rocha vs Samuel Kotey
Lamont Roach Jr vs Angel Rodriguez
Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez
Diego De la Hoya vs Enrique Bernache
Miguel Gaona vs Jonathan Guzman
Lawrence King vs TBA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies