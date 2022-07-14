Ryan Garcia returns to the ring this weekend for a long-awaited clash with Javier Fortuna.

The pair were scheduled to square off 12 months ago, but 23-year-old Garcia (22-0, 18 knockouts) withdrew from the bout to focus on his mental health.

Garcia then pulled out of a November fight with Joseph Diaz due to a hand injury, but the unbeaten American was back in action this April, outpointing Emmanuel Tagoe in his first outing since an impressive stoppage win against Luke Campbell in January 2021.

Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs), meanwhile, last boxed in February, when the 32-year-old Dominican – who turns 33 this week – stopped Rafael Hernandez late in the first round to bounce back from a defeat by Diaz.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday 16 July at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 17 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 16 July), with ring walks for the main event expected to start at around 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on 16 July).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Javier Fortuna (right) fights Ryan Garcia one day after turning 33 (Getty Images)

Garcia – 1/8

Draw – 25/1

Fortuna – 9/2

Via Betfair.

Full card

Subject to change

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

Ricardo Sandoval vs David Jimenez

Alexis Rocha vs Samuel Kotey

Lamont Roach Jr vs Angel Rodriguez

Diego De la Hoya vs Enrique Bernache

Miguel Gaona vs Jonathan Guzman

Lawrence King vs TBA