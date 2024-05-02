Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Garcia has denied using steroids amid reports that he failed drug tests before and after fighting Devin Haney in April.

The news of two failed tests was first reported by Dan Rafael and ESPN on Wednesday (1 May), with Garcia allegedly testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine. The tests were conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) on 19 April and post-fight on 20 April.

Garcia, 25, dropped Haney, also 25, three times en route to a majority-decision victory. The result, a major upset, followed a spell of concerning behaviour from Garcia, who underwent a mental-health evaluation before the bout. He later claimed his behaviour was simply an “act”. Garcia also missed weight by three pounds.

Reacting to Wednesday’s reports, the American said on X: “Everybody knows that I don’t cheat. Never taken a steroid, I don’t even know where to get steroids. I barely take supplements. Big lies, I beat him.

“They are trying to take my greatest victory away, kinda sad when you think about it. Why in the world would I volunteer for a drug test if I planned on taking drugs?”

Ostarine is used to increase muscle growth. The Independent has contacted Vada for comment.

Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy, said in a statement: “Ryan has put out multiple statements denying knowingly using any banned substances – and we believe him.”

Golden Boy Promotions added that it is trying to “determine how this finding came to be”.

Haney was due to defend the WBC super-lightweight title against his compatriot Garcia, but the latter’s failed weigh-in made “King Ryan” ineligible to win the belt.

Haney was unbeaten prior to the fight in Brooklyn, while Garcia suffered his first professional loss last year, when he was stopped by Gervonta Davis.