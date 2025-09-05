Tyson-Mayweather: Ryan Garcia responds to shock fight announcement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Garcia has taken to social media to offer his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition bout with Mike Tyson, stating that Mayweather should be facing him instead.

CSI Sports have announced that former undisputed heavyweight champion Tyson will take on Mayweather next year, with little known about the agreed weight, rounds, and venue.

Despite the vague details, the boxing world has instantly reacted, including Garcia.

The 24-2 (20 KOs) fighter shared on Twitter: “Floyd should've just fought me,” finishing his post with a shrugging emoji.

Garcia has himself dabbled with exhibition fights, having arranged to face Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo during his one-year suspension.

However, Garcia was forced to pull out of the bout in Tokyo just two weeks out, citing a wrist issue - although his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions, was opposed to the exhibition and carried out legal action against his fighter.

Garcia’s relationship with Mayweather has ebbed and flowed over the years, with ‘Money’ promoting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when he defeated ‘King Ry’ in 2023.

But in 2024 Garcia labelled the five-division world champion a mentor in a Twitter post.

"Floyd is mentoring me, And I love and respect him, he is so authentic so stop judging him.

"Judging a book by its cover will stop you from reading but Derrick James is my coach, and I love him too.

"I want to say this about Floyd Mayweather you guys don’t know him and most of you will never. But he is authentic has a good heart and extremely generous.

"Stop playing with him, he will always win. He's 50-0 and he’s almost half a 100 lmao but I love him and I respect him so put respect on his name.

"He may be 'Money' Mayweather but he really tries to be as authentic as possible."

Garcia is currently looking for his next opponent after suffering a shock defeat by Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in May. He has since called for a rematch with Romero, while also welcoming a future fight with Manny Pacquiao.

